Maryville College forward Charlie Cochran lived by a simple pregame message from his head coach Raul Placeres as he made his Scots debut.
“Coach (Placeres) gave us a little pep talk in the locker room,” Cochran told The Daily Times. “He said that we needed to win the rebound war. I was like, “Alright.’ I took that to heart, and I grabbed ten of them.”
Those 10 rebounds were half of the East Texas Baptist transfer Cochran’s double-double in his sizzling Scots debut, lifting Maryville College past Sewanee 76-55 in its season opener Wednesday night inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
Cochran led a dominant Scots rebounding effort, as they outrebounded Sewanee, 48-37. He also finished as the second-leading scorer with 19 points. Cochran opened his debut on fire, making his first six field goals — including two 3-pointers — but cooled off to a 54% clip from the floor for the rest of the night.
For a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, Cochran’s touch on his shot is a result of the substantial amount of work in the gym. His fine-tuned release allows him to make shots that others often miss. The results showed in the first half when, behind Cochran’s 14 points, the Scots jumped out to a 40-25 lead over the Tigers.
“I like to shoot my shots in the flow of the offense,” Cochran said. “I feel like all my shots were in the flow, they weren't forced.”
Maryville’s offense as a whole, as did Cochran, tailed off from its strong start in the second half. After shooting 48% from the floor and 4-of-10 from 3, the Scots hovered around the 30% mark in the second half. Cochran made just one basket in five attempts in the game’s final 20 minutes.
Placeres knows it’s the first game of many, and he was pleased with the outcome nonetheless. One positive for him was Maryville’s production at the free-throw line. The Scots made 13 free throws in the second half and 19 total for the game, a byproduct of their plan to feed Cochran and the posts inside.
“We were trying to get the ball inside, that was the game plan today. Inside out,” Placeres said. “The first three or four buckets of the game were going inside, whether with the dribble or feeding our post players.”
In retrospect, it’s not surprising that Cochran, three inches taller than Sewanee’s biggest starter, took over the game the way he did, but his unification with the Scots nearly did not come about.
After missing the second half of his final season at East Texas Baptist with a lower back injury, Cochran felt that was not in a good mindset mentally, and he believed a relocation closer to his home in Louisville, Kentucky, would help.
Seeking a winning program he could fit into, Cochran called Placeres, but to no avail on his early attempts. It was only when Cochran took an official visit to Maryville and worked out with freshman guard Jaylon Green’s father that Placeres gave him a shot.
“I wanted to get a little closer to home and come to a winning program,” Cochran said. “They have a history of winning, if you look at the banners, they’re consecutive. I was like, ‘Let’s go somewhere where I think I can fit and help them win.’
“So I reached out to coach (Placeres), and it didn’t work the first time or the second time. But I came down for a visit, and worked out with (Green’s father). He called coach (Placeres) and was like, ‘Hey, he’s a player.’ That helped me a lot.”
The intensive vetting process was nothing personal from Placeres, he simply wanted to know why a player with Cochran’s physical talents was in the transfer portal after being a former All-American Southwest Conference selection.
Once it was clear that Cochran was a fit off the court, he quickly proved he would be even more of a fit on the court. Games like a debut double-double only reinforce what Placeres now knows as truth about Cochran’s ability to help Maryville.
“Culture is really important for us, and I didn’t want to bring someone in that didn’t fit what we do as a program,” Placeres said. “But he does. He wanted to win, and that’s the main thing. Being a great teammate and wanting to win. He definitely has demonstrated that all preseason and in his first collegiate game as a Scot.”
