When Charlie Rice took the floor for Maryville against Bearden, it was a moment that, until just hours before, didn't seem possible.
The Rebels' star senior suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the month that was supposed to be season-ending, but a development Saturday morning changed everything.
"His MRI is on Feb. 8 and until this morning, he was out until after his MRI," Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. "However, he went through a workout this morning and his doctor said he couldn't really hurt it any more, so he wanted to try to play tonight and see how it felt.
"He braced up and the doctor said, 'If it doesn't hurt, go ahead and all it can do is pop out again.'"
Rice did go ahead, shaking off the rust and leading the Rebels in scoring in an eventual 83-51 District 4-4A loss to the Bulldogs.
"After being out for a week, I thought (Rice) got a little leggy, but he helped us tonight and hopefully he gets back into it," Eldridge said. "Hopefully he makes it the rest of the year being able to play with a brace on."
Despite Rice's heroics, Maryville (11-11, 2-5 District 4-4A) as a whole couldn't do much against Bearden (18-5, 5-1), which took a 41-22 lead by halftime. Eldridge had hoped Rice's return would spark the Rebels, but their defense failed in finding a way to hold the Bulldogs offense at bay.
"We're never going to have the athletes that some other schools do, but I thought our energy level was really low," Eldridge said. "I thought with Charlie coming back, our energy level would be high and we would be good. I thought our energy and effort would be at a higher level.
"Sometimes you can't control how good you are as far as making shots and stuff, but your energy and your effort can take care of some of that, and I thought today we weren't real good offensively. Defensively, I think the most disappointing thing was just our energy and our effort throughout the game. Bearden was really good tonight, but I think we made them look really good tonight."
Rice led Maryville with 14 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 mark at the free throw line. Robbie Eldridge was the only other Rebel to score in double-digits, tallying 12 points and two made 3-pointers.
Bearden's Darian Bailey did the most damage to Maryville's defense; he was the only player to score above at least 20 points, totaling 21. Four different Bulldogs made multiple 3-pointers, with Jake Poole nailing three on his way to 15 total points.
Though Rice's return should provide a huge boost to a Maryville team with so-so success this season, Eldridge knows there is more the Rebels need to do to ensure they'll be a true contender come tournament time.
"I think over the last two weeks we've had some really good moments and some tough moments," Eldridge said. "Maybe adding Charlie back into the mix today, even though you get a really good player back, the last three games we haven't had him.
"We're going to be much better with Charlie, but sometimes even though he's been with us, him being away, it may be another two games until we get to where we want to be. I still have great faith in this team that we're going to be good and I think in the postseason we have a great chance to advance, but we've got to fix a few things. We're going to go to work on Monday and see if we can do that."
Bearden 58, Lady Rebels 46: Though his team had just dropped a District 4-4A contest by double digits to Bearden at home, Maryville coach Scott West couldn’t help but focus on the positive.
The Lady Rebels bounced back from a deflating loss to Heritage the night before in which they scored just 20 points, and despite ultimately not winning the game, produced some bright spots in a 58-46 loss to the highly talented Lady Bulldogs on Saturday.
“After getting beat (by) 40 last night, didn’t know what was going to happen, and they responded,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “We had some kids step up, a couple off the bench. I think we had 15 points off the bench and that was big.
“(Bearden was) without one of their better players with Emily Gonzales being out, so that hurt them. We made shots tonight. We’re not near as bad as we showed last night, so I was proud of them for responding a little bit.”
While Bearden (22-3, 7-0 District 4-4A) made a buzzer-beating shot to end the first quarter with a 22-6 lead, Maryville (9-15, 2-5) held the Lady Bulldogs to just seven points in the second period while scoring seven itself.
Navy Gentry, who tied with freshman Adie Blackburn for Maryville’s team-lead in scoring, drained a 3-pointer after Bearden scored the first four points of the second half, though the Lady Bulldogs then hit a long-distance shot themselves.
The Lady Rebels cut the deficit to single digits at times in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t keep closing the gap, as the Lady Bulldogs would respond with scores themselves to hold Maryville at bay.
Still, it was a massive improvement over what West saw from his team in its previous outing.
“We had five field goals last night. We were 5-for-31 shooting, 0-for-14 from the 3-point line,” West said. “You don’t win a lot of games doing that. Bearden’s really good and I don’t (know) if we could ever beat them, but at least we competed a little bit. The main thing is we competed because we made shots and there were times that we got on loose balls.
“When you get on loose balls, I believe the game rewards you with hustle, and I thought the girls responded. I’m proud of them.”
Tatianna Cvitkovic, who often leads Maryville’s offensive output, tied with Jada Edwards for third on the roster with 10 points. She made two 3-pointers, while Gentry and Blackburn hit three each.
The Lady Rebels overall shot well from beyond the arc, draining nine 3-pointers, another stark contrast from its previous loss in which they couldn’t even hit one. The Lady Bulldogs made nine threes themselves, with their top two scorers, Bailey Burgess and Hannah Claire Stephens, tallying four and three, respectively.
West was particularly thrilled with the play of Blackburn, who paced Maryville against an intimidating foe despite just being in her first year. She led the Lady Rebels’ efforts off the bench, which largely contributed to its rebound from the loss to Heritage.
“(Scoring off the bench) was big,” West said. “We didn’t have any of that last night. Adie Blackburn is going to be a good player. She’s small, but she’s confident and she was 3-for-3 from 3-point line, had a little floater. She’s got a little spunk to her, you’ve got to like it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.