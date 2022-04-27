Charlie Rice didn’t anticipate having to watch two of his four seasons with the Maryville High School basketball team from the sideline.
As a sophomore, a shoulder injury forced him to miss the entire season, but Rice embraced his role on the Rebels’ bench and it allowed him a whole new outlook that transformed his own game.
“It gave me a different perspective,” Rice told The Daily Times. “I never really sat out like that a whole season and I got to be with coach (Wes) Lambert that whole year and really see the game from his point of view and learn a lot of stuff from him and coach (Mark) Eldridge. That was big for me, to learn the game in another way then just playing.”
Lambert, who previously served as an assistant coach on Mark Eldridge’s staff before taking over as the program’s head coach last month, saw the change in Rice, too.
“Charlie is an unbelievable young man,” Lambert said. “He has been our leader for the last three years. Even as a sophomore, he tore his shoulder that year and he sat on the bench every game. He never missed and I think that is what has made him such an impactful leader and player because he could see the coaching side.”
When Rice returned to the court as a junior, Maryville benefitted from those experiences. At point guard, he averaged more than seven points and four assists a game and was an 83% free-throw shooter. He earned All-District 4-4A Player honors that season and was expected to make an even bigger jump as a senior.
He lived up to those expectations, leading the Rebels with an average of 20 points per game and even recovered quickly from one injury to return to the team in less than a week, but his final campaign came to an end when he tore his ACL against Farragut.
Rice had to watch the rest of the season from the sidelines once again.
“(Sitting on the sideline the rest of my senior season) was really hard, especially since I had already done it before,” Rice said. “Senior year, I was having a great season up until that point and that one kind of stung a little more because it was my final year and I really wanted to finish off strong. At the end of the day, it’s all part of a bigger plan and I knew that something was going to come out of it either way.”
That something bigger happened Monday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium on the very same floor Rice starred on the past four years, signing his National Letter of Intent with the NCAA Division II Lee University basketball program in Cleveland.
“(Signing with Lee University after the injury) definitely didn’t look great,” Rice said. “Those injuries were setbacks. Obviously, tearing my ACL was the biggest one. I had conversations with the (Lee) coaches about it before and after and we were always locked in. I think that’s the best place I could go and grow as a person and a player. They’ve got a great culture down at Lee, so I’m just excited to get started down there.”
The fact that Lee kept the offer despite Rice’s injuries didn’t surprise Lambert.
“(Rice) has been in communication with Lee well before his injuries and they know what type of player he is,” Lambert said. “Yes, it’s a setback but it’s not surprise (that they kept his offer). Charlie deserves the world. Luckily he’s going to give them that opportunity to showcase his play at the next level.”
The bond that Lambert and Rice developed from sitting side by side during that sophomore season will continue beyond the Maryville sidelines. Lambert could see the two of them working together again in the future.
“Don’t worry, we’ve already talked about it,” Lambert said. “When Charlie graduates college, if he wants to coach, he’s got a spot here at Maryville High School. I think it’s in his blood.”
“I love coach Lambert,” Rice added. “We’ve built a great relationship and I love working with people. I think coaching could be in my future. Coach Lambert is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had and so, for sure, working with him would be a dream come true.”
