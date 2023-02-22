KNOXVILLE — Tennessee catcher Charlie Taylor stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night on the verge of making history.
Taylor entered the midweek contest against Alabama A&M with an .068 career batting average, yet he had already recorded three hits through the first five innings, matching his career total before the game. Taylor needed a double to finish the cycle, but he smacked the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall for his second home run of the night.
The solo homer capped Taylor’s best offensive showing of his college career. The redshirt sophomore recorded half of the cycle in the fifth inning alone, as the No. 3 Vols run-ruled Alabama A&M for the second consecutive game in the midweek series laying a 23-1 count on their guests at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Taylor never hit that last double for the cycle, but he still went 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs, all of which were career-highs.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Taylor said. “It was a little frustrating to work in the cages and with the coaching staff and stuff like that, and not see results on the field. I knew I was capable, it’s pretty cool to have a night like that.”
Taylor barely missed a home run in his first at-bat of the night, settling for a third-inning triple instead, the first of his career. Two innings later, he took Alabama A&M’s Dustin Hernandez’s first pitch over the left field wall, a three-run shot that opened the Vols’ fifth-inning scoring. It was the first home run of Taylor’s collegiate career.
Tennessee (3-2) continued to pour it on Alabama A&M (3-2) in the fifth. Taylor came up to bat for the second time in the inning and poked a single through the opposite side for his third hit. The Vols plated 15 runs in the bottom of the fifth, setting a new program record for runs in a single inning.
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello thought that Taylor’s second homer was a worthy reward to the fans who stuck out two lopsided victories in the Vols’ home-opening series.
Despite his career numbers at the plate, Taylor has been a favorite in Rocky Top for his defense at the catcher position — he caught a runner stealing to end the top of the second — and how he entrenched himself in the Knoxville Regional last spring in Evan Russell’s absence.
“Awesome for me, but I think better for the fans,” Vitello said. “He’s a fan-favorite here as much as anyone I’ve seen, and I like going to a lot of the sporting events. It’s got that kind of vibe … Good for all those guys to go out there and get cheered for, but Charlie seems to be one who gets the loudest, not only the fans, but our dugout too. He’s that type of kid.”
Whether Taylor’s resurgence translates to SEC competition remains to be seen, but the Vols remain confident that he has the ability to contribute beyond his defense. For Taylor, the key to sustained success is as simple as relaxing and enjoying the game more; that was the only thing different Wednesday night.
“I really don’t think I did anything different, just relaxed a little bit,” Taylor said. “This is a tough game and it’s the toughest league to play it in. Having fun with my coaches and with my teammates and trying to relax a little bit more is the biggest thing.”
