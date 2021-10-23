An Alcoa back line that was missing two starters because of an injury to Lila Miller and a suspension to Wendy Beristain following a red card in Thursday’s Region 1-A championship made some mistakes in the first half with a spot in the Class A state tournament on the line, but it hardly mattered.
Sophomore forward Charlotte Tymon recorded a hat trick and sophomore midfielder Annalise Erhart added two goals and an assist to ease any concern about the Lady Tornadoes’ defense in a 5-2 road victory over Oneida on Saturday.
“We talked about (scoring goals to take pressure of the back line),” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “Annalise, that was probably the best game she played all season. She controlled the middle so well for us and really put the dagger in them in the second half. Charlotte was back to normal, just hunting down goals.
“We had her and Kaleea (Scales) up front in a different shape than what we have been to take care of some other places on the field, and they played just how we needed them to play.”
Alcoa (11-5-1) will play in its fifth consecutive Class A state tournament after knocking off Oneida in the sectional round for the fourth straight season.
Erhart started the charge toward Chattanooga with a long shot from the top of the box in the 15th minute off an assist from senior Arlen Romero and Tymon followed with a goal six minutes later.
Oneida tallied a response in the 25th minute and then again right before halftime after Tymon scored in the 36th minute.
Those mistakes brought about a halftime adjustment that stifled the Oneida attack in the second period.
“We got caught on a couple of backside balls off of crosses where we didn’t have enough numbers to shut down the space on the other side, but we fixed that at halftime,” Corley said. “Those balls weren’t much of a threat in the second half.”
A one-goal advantage swelled back to two when Erhart found Tymon to complete the hat trick.
“We weren’t sure where the goals would come from (before the season) and we felt like we would have a lot of games where we would have to get by 1-0, 2-1 — those types of games — until three or four games in,” Corley said. “(Tymon) listens very well and absorbs instruction on what we’re trying to get her to do. We knew she could shoot the ball, it was just a matter of getting to understand when and where and how to turn and how to work on defenders.
“She’s listened to everything and turned into a fantastic striker.”
Erhert scored the dagger in the 63rd minute and Alcoa spent the final 17 minutes counting down the seconds until it could celebrate.
“We’re going to make sure we rest the rest of the weekend and enjoy this,” Corley said. “We’ve got the first part done, and now we’ll start thinking about what it’s going to look like when we get down there.
“We’ve done this a few times and we know what we want to do. When we get together Monday afternoon, we’ll make sure the girls understand what to expect and how we expect to play.”
