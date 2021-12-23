Charlotte Tymon collapsed as soon as the final buzzer sounded on Alcoa’s 1-0 victory over Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in the Class A state semifinals at Baylor School.
A celebratory moment quickly became a somber one as Tymon laid sprawled out on the turf with a hamstring injury.
The sophomore forward had to be carried off the pitch. Her availability for the state championship game was immediately put into question, but even with tears in her eyes, Tymon knew she would be in the starting lineup two days later.
“I basically decided that I wasn’t missing that game whether anyone liked it or not,” Tymon told The Daily Times. “I went in three times to see the trainer the next day. I got needle work done. I did everything I possibly could.”
Tymon started for Alcoa against Merrol Hyde, and although the Lady Tornadoes fell short of the second state championship in program history, the moment was a perfect summation of an incredible season for their most valuable player.
“I never would have thought at the end of that semifinal that she would be able to play,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “I was already planning for the next scenario and what we were going to have to do next, but she was determined.
“She’s a very determined kid. She’s very coachable and she just wants to play. She knew it was important, and she wanted to be out there.”
Corley had no idea Tymon would be such an integral piece before the season started. Alcoa knew it would have a state tournament-caliber defense, but the number of goals its offense could produce was unknown.
It hoped Tymon could score between eight and 10 goals and several other players could net at least six.
Tymon crushed that expectation with 32 goals and three assists, finishing one goal shy of tying the program’s single-season record set by Sydney O’Hara in 2017 en route to being named The Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“We’d look at ourselves in practice and go, ‘What are we going to do?’ in the very early days of July,” Corley said. “One of the biggest things she finally understood was you don’t have to have the perfect opportunity, you just need to have little gaps in between defenders where you can get a shot off, find the frame and challenge the goalkeeper every single time.
“A lot of kids don’t have the willingness to take the shot unless it’s a wide-open opportunity, but she knows she’s not going to get those playing at a forward spot. She did everything she needed to do to get herself in the right space and get looks at goals.”
Tymon transitioned to forward from the midfield in the offseason to fill the void left by Bonnie Lauderback’s graduation and admittedly struggled with the learning curve. The pressure of being the primary player tasked with finding the back of the net did not help either.
An unestablished front line resulted in Alcoa scoring four goals in its first five matches.
Then came the breakthrough.
Tymon scored two goals against Concord Christian on Sept. 7 and then four more versus Karns two days later. She scored eight goals over the next three games and went on to score three or more goals in seven times.
“At the beginning of the season, I was stressed because learning a new position is kind of scary,” Tymon said. “I felt like I was learning a lot of technical things — figuring out how to time runs, when to find space between defenders on the back line and getting into that open space so your teammates can play you a ball — and I wasn’t getting it, but once I got it, I got it.
“It was honestly a mental thing because I had all the things in head. My coaches were coaching me right. One time, I finally was like, ‘OK Charlotte, you know how to play soccer. Just get out there and play.’”
Tymon has plenty more soccer to play for Alcoa.
Whether she can get in range of the record that the hamstring injury cost her an opportunity to break will be dictated by her continued improvement atop the formation as back lines throw more attention her way.
But as this season showed, it may be unwise to doubt what Tymon is capable of.
“Everybody knows she can score goals, so now she has to work harder to find opportunities,” Corley said. “Defenses will collapse more and make it more difficult, so she’s going to have to become a more patient player and understand that she may have to wait a little bit longer and work deeper into the game before (the goals) start coming to her.
“She’s going to have to learn how to unlock a back four and get in the right space. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for her, but she should be very productive as she goes along.”
