When Charlotte Tymon’s shot fell into the net almost 20 minutes into the second half Thursday, it was a familiar sight to those watching Alcoa’s District 2-A match against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The goal wasn’t just the Lady Tornadoes’ seventh in the blowout 7-0 win. It was also the fourth on the night for Tymon, who proved she hasn’t lost any momentum after being named the 2021 All-Daily Times Player of the Year.
“She had a goal for us earlier in the week, but today, she came out, found her groove a little bit more,” coach Andy Byrd, who celebrated his first win in charge of the Lady Tornadoes, told The Daily Times. “I think it’s sometimes a little bit difficult to come out and get into that leadership role. It’s high expectations, that’s a lot of pressure, but today, I think she came out and she found it early.”
Tymon’s first goal sparked a fire for the Lady Tornadoes (1-0-1, 1-0 District 2-A), as she made up for several early missed opportunities by finally getting Alcoa’s initial score across seven minutes in.
“I think (the first goal) really boosted my confidence, and it boosted my team’s confidence,” Tymon said. “Because then it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s get another. Let’s get another,’ and so forth.”
Almost seven minutes later, freshman Natalie Crisp scored her first of two goals after cruising through the Gatlinburg-Pittman defense, and not even a minute afterward, Tymon found the net again off an assist by Sophia Duerer.
Alcoa’s fourth goal came when, just ahead of several Gatlinburg-Pittman defenders and with teammates flanking her, Crisp waited for just the right moment and booted a shot, the ball banking off the inside post and into the net with just over 23 minutes left in the first half.
While Crisp’s heroics in the victory may have opened the eyes of some, Byrd already knew what the Lady Tornadoes have in the talented freshman.
“(Crisp) is probably our standout freshman right now,” Byrd said. “She leads us with most data points. I do a big job with data, and the girls know it, and she’s actually leading the team right now with data. So Natalie’s (a) standout.”
Tymon scored again 12 minutes into the second half, and after Annalise Erhart made it 6-0 with her own goal, Tymon capped off her impressive showing by tallying Alcoa’s final score on the evening.
“My team was really, really good at getting open and moving around the ball and passing,” Tymon said, “and I was good at getting open and getting shots off tonight.”
After Alcoa opened its season Monday with a 1-1 tie against Christian Academy of Knoxville, Thursday’s win served as proof to Byrd and his team that they are on the right track early.
“It’s exciting,” Tymon said. “A lot of new things, but I’m really excited for it. The team is doing very well.”
“(It was) a good night for Alcoa soccer,” Byrd added. “We had a pretty good week in practice in trying to keep them fresh. So far, what we’re doing is working. We’ve got a big test next week with Maryville, and then after Maryville, we’ve got another district game at Pigeon Forge.
“So next week’s going to be telling for us and we’ll see what happens. I’m looking forward to it.”
