Charlotte Tymon is starting to hit her stride, which is good news for the Alcoa girls soccer team. It may not be for anyone left on their schedule.
The sophomore striker, who transitioned to the position for the first time this season, has been a force for the Lady Tornadoes in their last few outings, including Tuesday’s 3-0 win over William Blount on their home pitch.
“I think she’s starting to find her space in the middle,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “She’s understanding how to play off center back’s a little bit better and in the last three or four games it has really clicked for her.
“Our midfielder’s are starting to find her more and she’s finding the right runs. She’s finding that and we’re finding her and she’s getting clean looks.”
Tymon was responsible for all three of Alcoa’s goals against the Lady Governors, finding the net at the 22:51 mark of the first half and then two more times in the second half.
Her score with 10:13 left notched her second-straight hat trick after scoring four against Karns last Thursday.
“It feels great,” Tymon said. “This is my first season playing that position and it feels good to finally understand it, and I think we worked really good today and we found the spaces and played the right balls.”
According to Tymon, playing the striker position wasn’t something that came easy, particularly early in the season, but with nine goals in the Lady Tornadoes last three games, it’s clear that she has settled in.
Just as important to her success at the position is that Tymon’s teammates are in sync with her.
“Honestly, I think I’ve just stopped overthinking it,” Tymon said. “At first, I was just thinking about all of the technical things but now I’m just letting myself play and using my IQ I already have for soccer.”
As for the performance in the match overall, Alcoa struggled early to keep the ball on its side of the field, but settled in halfway through the first half and was able to limit the Lady Govs’ possessions and shot attempts the rest of the way.
“I wasn’t real happy with our first touches in the first half,” Corley said. “I felt like we should have controlled the ball more than what we did but we played at the pace we wanted and we moved the ball well. A good win. We’ll take it.”
The post-match feeling was different for William Blount coach Perry Hopkins.
Alcoa controlled the ball for much of the second half and the Lady Govs were outshot 19-5. Hopkins felt it was a lack of energy on his team’s part that contributed to the loss.
“We had chances to be up and have the lead the entire game and just couldn’t finish,” Hopkins said. “We waited until there was a fight on the field to get intense. That’s never a good thing. We did some decent things here and there, but we just weren’t sharp.
“The energy was low, lazy effort. Not a good performance all around.”
The fight Hopkins cited as the turning point in William Blount’s change in intensity occurred with 31 minutes left in the second half and involved senior McKenna Myers and Alcoa sophomore defender Scout Lauderback.
Both players were ejected from the match, leaving the Lady Govs without one of their top players in their failed comeback attempt.
“It’s hard (to come back),” Hopkins said. “Then you’re relying on people who are not in their normal positions and you’ve got people whose emotions are high and they’re not used to playing in that kind of environment. When that happened, that definitely took us out of the game.”
