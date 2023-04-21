Chase Burns pumped his arms and let out a guttural scream as he marched toward the Tennessee dugout after reaching back and blowing a 100-mile-per-hour fastball past Vanderbilt catcher Chris Maldonado to close the top of the 10th inning.
The same scene played itself out again after the sophomore right-hander punched out Jonathan Vastine to end the 11th.
Burns is often reserved, but with Tennessee in need of a spark — not only on Friday but for the season — he produced that and more with his best outing of the season in the No. 20 Vols’ 4-3 walk-off victory over No. 4 Vanderbilt inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“When you don’t want to lose, those emotions come out,” Burns said. “You dig a little bit deeper when you want to get that win.”
Burns relieved senior right-hander Camden Sewell with one on, no outs and a 2-2 count on Vanderbilt catcher Jack Bulger. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello stated Sewell reaggravated a hand injury that prompted the switch.
Burns struck out Bulger with his first offering and then punched out Vanderbilt second baseman RJ Austin and Maldonado to retire the side.
Farragut alum Parker Noland led off the top of the 11th with a single off the wall in right, but senior right fielder Griffin Merritt threw Noland out at second as he attempted to leg out a double. Burns proceeded to strike out the next two batters he faced.
Vanderbilt center fielder Enrique Bradfield grounded out to short to lead off the 12th and Burns racked up his sixth and seventh strikeouts to complete his three shutout innings.
Merritt led off the bottom half with a home run to right-center that secured Tennessee’s fifth consecutive win over its in-state rival.
“(Burns’) outing was impressive enough that I don’t have words for it, and yet, he’s capable of that and about everybody who has seen him throw this year knows that because the stuff has ticked up a bit from last year,” Vitello said. “To take in stride (us saying), ‘Hey, we don’t know what your role is in Fayetteville, Arkansas,’ and kind of be relaxed and throw well is one thing, but tonight, when I just tap him on the shoulder all of a sudden and say, ‘Do you want this or not,’ and he says, ‘Yeah,’ ... it’s hard not to put the ball in the hand of the guy that we did.”
Burns posted a 6.10 ERA through eight starts to open the season before being moved to the bullpen in favor of junior right-hander Andrew Lindsey last weekend.
Burns allowed one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings on Sunday versus the Razorbacks in his first relief appearance since throwing 1 1/3 innings against Campbell in the Knoxville Regional on June 4, 2022.
“I think he just needed a reset,” Vitello said. “If you look at his body of work prior to this, a lot of stuff hit a downward spiral because it is so frustrating. It kind of mirrors our team. He’s throwing the ball and we don’t make a play behind him. A bad break, a guy does square up a ball up and then it would snowball a little bit. He just needed to realize that there is still half of the year left and he can put together a pretty dang good year.”
Lindsey, who allowed three runs on six hits while striking out a career-high 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, called UT’s first series-opening win since beating Texas A&M on March 24 a “fire starter.”
The heat Burns tossed was an integral part of that, and it will need to be as effective as it was against Vanderbilt (29-9, 13-3 SEC) — whether it be in the rotation or in the bullpen — if Tennessee (24-14, 6-10) wants to turn its season around down the stretch.
“It’s a big morale booster,” Burns said. “They’re in the same state as us, and they are a top program. I think getting this win tonight was huge for us.”
