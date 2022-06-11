KNOXVILLE — Chase Dollander nodded his head in agreement as Tennessee coach Tony Vitello rehashed the importance of his sophomore ace being able to throw two scoreless innings before a disastrous third against Campbell’s prolific offense last weekend.
Still, Dollander could not help but acknowledge that his least effective start of the season lingered into Saturday’s must-win game against Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional.
“I felt like I kind of had a chip on my shoulder after that last outing, but I came out with more determination,” Dollander said.
Dollander delivered the best start of the postseason for No. 1 Tennessee, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five over seven innings to help the Vols secure a season-extending 12-4 win. The right-hander threw a season-high 112 pitches.
“This was a chance to come back a little bit more determined for him and put together an outing that he’s more proud of or looks better on the stat sheet,” Vitello said. “You’re going to get the same kind of effort out of him every time. There are going to be good things and there are going to be bad things that happen. Fortunately, there were a lot of good things that happened for Do.”
Dollander was able to limit a Notre Dame offense that tallied eight runs on 13 hits to win the opener by using all of his pitches effectively. His fastball topped out at 98 mph with impeccable control on both sides of the plate, and a good feeling for his curveball gave him even more weapons.
Notre Dame (39-15) only got one runner in scoring position through the first four innings when Jack Zyska led off the second with a single and then stole second base. Dollander proceeded to get a pop out, a line out and a strikeout to preserve an early 1-0 lead.
Tennessee (57-8) scored eight runs in the fifth to take the pressure off the SEC Pitcher of the Year, who gave up both runs and three hits in the fifth and sixth innings before retiring the side in order in his final frame.
“(Dollander) is what he is today,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “There’s a reason the numbers are what they are and he’s done for this team what he’s done. I’m not saying it’s easy to do. We just have to execute it a little bit better. (Jack Zyska) was on it, and he clearly managed things better than some, but we didn’t really ever disarm the fastball, which was one of our points of emphasis coming in with Dollander starting.”
Tennessee was unsure who would oppose Notre Dame junior right-hander Liam Simon in the winner-take-all Game 3 today (TV: ESPN, 1 p.m.).
It will either be freshman right-hander Chase Burns, SEC Freshman of the Year Drew Beam or senior right-hander Camden Sewell, but regardless of who gets the ball, they will do so because Dollander helped make it a possibility.
“It’s hard not to follow the lead of the guy sitting to the left of me (Dollander),” Vitello said. “I think a lot can be said for that.”
