NASHVILLE — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello never doubted how special Chase Dollander could be after witnessing him limit the Vols to one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings in the second game of last season’s season-opening series against Georgia Southern.
Dollander was not as confident upon his arrival at Tennessee, unsure of how he would handle pitching in college baseball’s best conference, but that has changed over the past month.
“That’s just how my mind works, but luckily I’ve been able to change that and just be like, ‘Here it is. You can’t hit it,’” Dollander said. “That’s something I’ve been able to adapt to, and it’s worked.”
No. 5 Vanderbilt was unable to hit Dollander, who limited the Commodores to two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over eight-plus innings to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a 5-2 victory Saturday at Charles Hawkins Field.
The Evans, Georgia native has not allowed more than three hits in either of his three SEC starts while giving up three combined earned runs.
“He was better than he was last week (against Ole Miss), which is hard to do,” Vitello said. “Your in Oxford, tough place to play, and Mississippi’s lineup — in particular when they are healthy because I know they were kind of missing a guy or two when we faced them, but they’re still dangerous.
“Then you get to this lineup, and when you look at it, (it has) right, left, switch, speed, power and when you look at the split stats, they’re about as balanced of a lineup as you’re going to face. In our best dreams, I don’t know that you’re going to see an outing like that out of any of our guys, but he put it together.”
Dollander retired the first 12 batters he faced before giving up a single to Vanderbilt first baseman Dominic Keegan to lead off the fifth. He did not give up another hit until Enrique Bradfield homered to right to lead off the seventh.
Spencer Jones hit another solo shot two batters later, but Dollander responded by getting Keegan to fly out to second and then striking out Gavin Casas.
“The 0-2 pitch to (Bradfield) is probably the one pitch of the game he hates,” Vitello said. “… While it’s impressive he bounced back, I think he kind of knew he was in control and that he was doing what he needed to do: throwing winning pitches.”
Dollander tossed a perfect eighth inning and took the mound in the ninth but walked Carter Young before giving way to Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh. The left-hander retired Bradfield and Davis Diaz to become the second pitcher in program history to record 20 career saves.
The victory clinched Tennessee’s first series win over Vanderbilt in Nashville since 2009 and also matched their best SEC start (8-0) since 1966.
It has Dollander to thank.
“I’m super happy for those guys,” Dollander said. “I didn’t even know (they hadn’t beaten Vanderbilt in Nashville since 2009) until they were talking about it when we came in. Just being able to get that win for them is huge for me, and it builds my confidence even higher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.