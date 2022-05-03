KNOXVILLE — Chase Dollander is back.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher tossed two-thirds of an inning in No. 1 Tennessee’s 14-1 victory over Alabama A&M on Tuesday, marking his first appearance since taking a line drive off his right elbow during the first inning of his start against Alabama on April 16.
“It felt good (to be back on the mound),” Dollander said. “I’ve been anticipating this for 17 days now, and it feels really good to be back out there. My arm felt good, and everything felt really good, so that’s all I can really ask for.”
Dollander relieved sophomore left-hander Zander Sechrist in the top of the second inning and his pitch was lined to junior third baseman Trey Lipscomb for the second out of the inning.
Alabama A&M sophomore catcher Dillon Roop singled through the right side of the infield on the ensuing at-bat, but Dollander bounced back by punching out Damani Thomas on three pitches to complete his nine-pitch outing.
Dollander showed no signs of rust, topping out at 97.7 miles per hour, according to YakkerTrack.
“(The plan) was to get 10 or less pitches and to get two outs,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “We just wanted to get him out there in some in-game action but have him fresh so we can regroup and plan the rest of the weekend.”
Dollander was not sure he would be part of any plan for the remainder of the season when he was removed from the game after being pelted by Zane Denton’s liner.
The sound upon impact ushered thoughts of a fractured arm, but he escaped with a bone bruise.
“I thought the worst just like everybody else did,” Dollander said. “I went back and listened to that video, and I was like, ‘Oof, that didn’t sound too good,’ so hearing that and being able to come back this fast, it means a lot to me just I want to help this team win and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Dollander believes he will need to build back up but added he does not think it will be a long process.
In what role he does that is in question.
Vitello announced freshman right-hander Chase Burns will start the first game of a three-game series versus Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday (TV: SEC Network) in Lexington but did not commit to a plan for the final two games.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell replaced Dollander in the rotation the past two weekends but struggled Saturday against then-No. 21 Auburn, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over 2 2/3 innings.
Freshman right-hander Drew Beam has arguably been Tennessee’s most consistent starter throughout the season but has not been as sharp the past two weekends. Beam, who had surgery to repair a partially torn UCL before his senior year at Blackman High School, did have a noticeable velocity drop during the sixth inning of the Vols’ rubber-match victory over the Tigers on Sunday.
“You map out Plan A for the rest of the weekend, and that’s happened about zero times since we’ve been here, but at least we established what we wanted to do, and I think it was a good step for him,” Vitello said. “... (Dollander starting is) an option. I know he’s a guy who — after starts, not after relief appearances — you check in with him the next day and sometimes he feels great and sometimes he feels sore.
“He’ll certainly start again before the season is over, I can tell you that.”
