HOOVER, Ala. — LSU ranks second in the SEC in almost every offensive category, but Chase Dollander had little trouble taming the Tigers in Tennessee's 5-2 victory Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Complex
Redmond Walsh was not surprised.
The only offense that boasts a better more dangerous lineup in the conference is the one Dollander shares a dugout with, and they also had their troubles against the sophomore right-hander.
"We remember facing him last year (when he was at Georgia Southern) and the stuff was unbelievable," Walsh said. "... He was my catch partner in the fall, and it's just not fun playing with him. The ball is hard, it rides, and it's just one of those things where you knew he had a naturally talented arm.
"He's the SEC Pitcher of the Year, so it just speaks for itself how his work ethic is and how much he's improved since his first day on campus."
Dollander allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 6 2/3 innings.
The lone threat LSU posed came in the fifth inning when Dollander walked Drew Bianco on four pitches and then surrendered a double to Co-SEC Player of the Year Dylan Crews. Bianco scored on the play because of an error by junior left fielder Seth Stephenson.
A second defensive miscue, this one by junior shortstop Cortland Lawson, brought home Crews to trim Tennessee's lead to 3-2. Dollander responded by getting LSU center fielder Jordan Thompson to fly out to left and striking out first baseman Tre' Morgan to strand the tying run on first before letting out a rare scream as he walked off the diamond.
"It was a long at-bat against Tre' Morgan, and he's a really good hitter," Dollander said. "I had a guy on base, too, and it kind of just came out. I kind of blacked out a little bit, but it kind of just came over me to do it, so I did it."
Dollander was at his best from that point on, retiring the final five batters he faced, four via strikeout. Junior left-hander Kirby Connell recorded the final out of the seventh after sophomore right-hander Mark McLaughlin allowed a single to Crews.
Walsh tossed the final two frames to pick up the save, the 23rd of his career to tie Todd Helton's program record for career saves.
"It's something you try not to think about, but when your name is in the category of probably the best player to ever come to Tennessee, there aren't any words you can say," Walsh said. "It's one of those things where you just go out and do what do every day, but in the back of you mind, you know there is something you want to prove.
"Being a hometown kid and watching the Todd Helton's play and the J.P. Arencibias and the (Luke) Hochevars, you want to be like them. I'm not saying I am, but to be in that category is an unbelievable feeling."
Tennessee advances to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of LSU and No. 12 Kentucky on the final game of four scheduled matchups Saturday. First pitch will come 30 minutes after the conclusion of the other semifinal, which will be between No. 2 Texas A&M and the winner of No. 7 Florida and No. 11 Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.