If looks counted for everything, Tennessee would have lost the game.
It didn’t have to be a pretty kick that split the middle of the uprights perfectly. And it certainly wasn’t. All that mattered was that the football went though.
Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath drained a game-winning 40-yard field goal to lift the No. 6 Vols to a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday evening at Neyland Stadium.
Drained would be a generous way to describe the kick. The football may or may not have been tipped at the line of scrimmage — McGrath could not tell for sure — but whatever the cause, it came off his right foot at a weird angle. The kick knuckleballed through the air and just squeaked through the left corner of the upright in the south end zone as time expired, giving Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) its first win over longtime bully Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) since 2006.
“Honestly, it wasn’t my cleanest kick,” McGrath said. “... I knew I hit it straight, but I didn’t think I had the best contact on the ball. I really focused on trusting my technique.”
Alabama had a chance to escape a sold-out Neyland with a walk-off win of its own, but the Tide’s kicker Will Reichard missed a 50-yard attempt. Tennessee got the football back at its 32-yard line with 15 seconds before overtime.
Hooker completed two long passes — one to Ramel Keyton for 18 yards and another to Bru McCoy for 27 — to move the Vols to the Alabama 23. Head coach Josh Heupel used his remaining timeouts after each catch and left two seconds on the clock, enough time for McGrath’s second career game-winner.
No sooner did McGrath’s kick sail through the uprights than the fans at Neyland stormed the field in jubilation. Both goal posts did not last 10 minutes after the game before they were removed from their homes, carried out of the stadium and down the streets in a haze of cigar smoke — a celebration 16 years in the making.
“You can look on Cumberland (Avenue) and see the excitement and what it means to our fanbase,” Heupel said. “For us as a team this year, this is just the beginning.”
McGrath’s walk-off kick, his ninth field goal this season, made up for a third-quarter mistake that could have proved costly. Alabama tied the game at 28-28 five minutes into the third when Hendon Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt for a 60-yard score — one of their program-record five touchdown connections on the night.
The former Southern Cal transfer McGrath missed the ensuing extra-point attempt wide right, so when Alabama scored again before the end of the third, the Crimson Tide took a slim lead.
After the miss Heupel went to give McGrath some encouragement, but the redshirt senior had a look on his face that caused Heupel to back off.
“I went over to talk to him, and he looked like, ‘Get away from me, I’m good. Don’t even talk to me,’” Heupel said. “He’s a competitor, and for him to go out there and to finish it tonight, really proud of that.”
McGrath did not need Heupel’s words to recover from the missed kick. He’s had enough experience over the course of his six-year collegiate career to be able to bounce back and make the next kick in front of him.
“Obviously, you don’t want that to happen,” McGrath said. “That’s something that’s really never happened to me. But you wipe it and move on to the next kick. There’s going another opportunity later on in the game, so I tried to move on and focus for the next kick.”
