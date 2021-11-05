KNOXVILLE — A year ago, Chase Ridenour spent most of Maryville College’s basketball season opener in agony.
After suffering an injury in the opening minutes of the Scots’ game against Piedmont on Jan. 15, Ridenour ended up missing the remainder of the season that included a USA South championship run.
The 6-foot-2 guard spent two seasons at Tennessee Tech before transferring to the Scots program ahead of the 2020-21 season, which ended up being shortened due to COVID.
“I got surgery and I actually came back in seven weeks,” Ridenour recalled to The Daily Times. “My surgeon was really good. Rehab went well. I was actually cleared to play full contact right after the championship game, so I just missed it. I felt like if we were able to play a full season I would have been there to help the guys a little bit.”
Ridenour made up for lost time on Friday in MC’s season opener against NAIA foe Johnson University at Douglas E. Karnes Arena.
The Scots used a dominating first half to beat the Royals, 87-65, in Ridenour’s first full game. He finished with 16 points, trailing only former Webb teammate and ETSU transfer Myles Rasnick, who tallied a team-high 24 points.
“Man, I was so excited just because that was really my first true opportunity to play college basketball,” Ridenour said. “You know, I went to Tennessee Tech and redshirted one year and then playing time was up and down that second year I was eligible to play, so this is my first in my college career where my role is to go out and help the team win and be trusted. I was so happy to be out there.”
With Ridenour back at full strength, Scots head coach Raul Placeres featured him in the starting five along with Rasnick, senior point guard JR Sanders, senior forward Nicholas Clifton and junior forward Felix Uadiale.
The lineup displayed how lethal they can be in the first half as MC (1-0) stormed out to a 52-25 halftime advantage.
“In preseason, those have been our five guys starting,” Placeres said. “It’s just been about incorporating Chase. Those other four guys started last year and it’s been about incorporating Chase into the mix. He started off fantastic. He gave us a great spurt. We had a scrimmage that he didn’t play well in but I told him that he’s going to have more good days than bad days because of how hard he works and that was very evident tonight.”
The catalyst for the lopsided first-half performance was a 13-0 run that turned a narrow 8-7 lead into a 21-7 advantage, kick-started by a Rasnick jump shot and helped along by a Nicholas Clifton layup and two Ridenour three-pointers.
When the Royals (1-1) attempted to close the gap, the Scots answered.
Midway through the half, Felix Uadiale pulled down one of MC’s 31 defensive rebounds and brought the ball up the floor. As he crossed midcourt, Rasnick shook off a defender and made a cut towards the basket where Uadiale connected with him before scoring and drawing a foul to extend the Scots’ lead to 37-19.
Ridenour put the finishing touch on the period with a defensive board that he took from one end of the floor to the other and scored just before halftime.
“I feel like in transition we can push it,” Ridenour said. “I feel like tonight we had transition shots where we just kicked it up and shot three pointers. I thought, man if we can do that, we can get all of the way to the rim. I feel like that was just the mindset we have. I felt like I could make a play so I got the rebound and took off with it.”
Uadiale joined Rasnick and Ridenour in scoring double figures, adding 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and recording eight rebounds, four steals and a block.
“We out-rebounded them by 17,” Placeres said. “That’s what we talked about and that was one of (Johnson’s) weaknesses because they’re very perimeter-oriented. We knew that if we were going to miss, we have to crash the boards and create opportunities for ourselves. I’m really pleased that we had three guys (score) in double figures.”
While MC out-rebounded Johnson, 47-20, and outscored the Royals in the paint (32-18) and second-chance points (32-18), the Scots failed to replicate their first-half control in the final 20 minutes.
MC turned the ball over seven times and Johnson scored 9 points to the Scots 8 off takeaways. The Royals also outscored them, 40-35.
For MC to repeat as conference champions and beyond, Placeres knows that it can’t afford to let up down the stretch.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Placeres said. “I thought we moved it well, we were locked in defensively but we’ve got to learn and every experience is a growing experience for us. I didn’t like the fact that (Johnson) outscored us in the second half. I know when you have a big lead, you tend to relax, but if we’re going to be really, really good, there can’t be no relaxing at any point.”
The Scots next test will be on the road against Division-I Samford on Tuesday at Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
“We’re going to have to compete even harder,” Placeres said.
“Samford, obviously a higher level and they’re probably going to press us the entire game. They’ve got some good transfers and it’s their first game but it’s a great experience for our guys and it will tell us a lot about ourselves to get us ready for our first home game (Nov. 13) against Birmingham-Southern.”
