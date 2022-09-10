The buses had arrived, the players were in the locker room and the moments remaining before the 44th Battle of the Bell were ticking away.
Chase Ridings spent them in silence.
“Going into the locker room, I was locked in,” Ridings told The Daily Times. “Didn’t say a word. I knew I was about to play a good game like everybody else was.”
The senior receiver’s mentality paid off. During Heritage’s 38-20 win over William Blount on Friday at Mike White Field, Ridings tallied three touchdowns and 103 yards receiving, serving as junior quarterback Wesley Deck’s favorite target.
It was all by design.
“Marquee guy. We’re going to try to get the ball in his hands as many times as we can,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said. “Obviously, he does things when the ball is in his hands. You want to get your playmakers the ball and get them touches as many times as you can.”
Ridings’ first score helped Heritage (2-2) cap off a long opening drive which saw the Mountaineers move 62 yards down the field in 11 plays and nearly 6 minutes, 30 seconds. Deck and Ridings connected for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give Heritage an early lead it would never relinquish.
After William Blount (0-4) punted on its ensuing possession, Ridings ended another Heritage drive with a touchdown, going 61 yards on a catch-and-run on the third play of the possession.
Ridings’ third touchdown reception came after halftime quarter, with the Mountaineers holding a 24-7 advantage. After Heritage started on William Blount’s side of the field and moved 13 yards in three plays to get near the red zone, the senior again finished the job, snagging a 21-yard aerial strike from Deck and pushing the Mountaineers’ lead to 31-7 after Joel Martinez’ extra point.
Heritage would need that lead, as William Blount gained momentum through the course of the second half, scoring twice following Ridings’ third touchdown and putting pressure on the Mountaineers. They didn’t fold, though, using two defensive turnovers and a late touchdown pass from Deck to Owen Foister to seal the 18-point win.
It wasn’t the first time Ridings has shown his prowess this season; he had two touchdowns and 89 yards on seven catches in Heritage’s 46-28 loss to Campbell County in Week 2. Last week, in helping his team to its first win since 2020, he caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Deck in the Mountaineers’ 45-21 victory over Cocke County.
Ridings’ strength of connection with Deck has come as no surprise to the veteran duo. They’ve been finding each other through the air for years, and their potency has only increased as Heritage has found its rhythm offensively in recent weeks.
“We know when it’s coming to me and I know when it’s coming to me,” Ridings said. “We just connect like that. We’ve got that connection good now, I think.”
As Ridings fielded congratulations and celebrated with his team, he knew the winning effort started before he set foot on Mike White Field. It all began in the locker room, in a world of solitude.
“When we got here, not a word said,” Ridings said. “Listened to some music. Came out here and we knew we had to execute.”
