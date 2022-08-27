Wesley Deck and Chase Ridings can be a lethal combination for an opposing defense if given enough time.
In the week leading up to Heritage’s home opener against Campbell County at Jack Renfro Stadium, head coach Joe Osovet heavily emphasized pass protection, something the Mountaineers struggled to do against Maryville in week 1.
The difference in the offense’s approach was evident in a 46-28 loss to the Cougars on Friday. Heritage turned in one of its best passing performances in two years as Deck completed 22-of-32 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores were hauled in by receiver Chase Ridings, who caught seven of Deck’s passes for 89 yards.
“(Ridings) caught the ball,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “He ran the right routes, he caught the ball and the quarterback made the right reads. You do that, you’re going to have a lot of success on offense. Last week, we had some drops, we didn’t do a great job of protection. I thought we shored up the protection in our pass game this week.”
Ridings struggled against Maryville, dropping multiple passes that would have extended drives and he went into Week 2 eager to prove himself. He shook off a slow start to become one of the Mountaineers’ biggest weapons in the second quarter.
His touchdowns of 11 and 18 yards, respectively, helped Heritage overcome a 19-0 deficit to pull within five at halftime.
“(Campbell County) had their outside backer playing down, which opened up the slant game for me,” Ridings said. “The big window was wide open tonight and it helped with my production. I had a bad game last week and coach got into me and I knew I had to figure out how to do something this week and I came out and had a pretty good game tonight.”
At 6-foot-2, it makes sense that Ridings would be a frequent target of Deck and Heritage’s new offense under Osovet features plenty of opportunities for down field shots.
That’s one reason Ridings has enjoyed the transition and hopes to replicate his most recent performance the rest of the Mountaineers’ season.
“I think I could be (a main target for Deck),” Ridings said. “We’ve got a few really good receivers, so we have quite a few options. We throw the ball a lot more (in this offense) and I like that.”
Zak Davidson has been another early factor for Heritage. He has led the Mountaineers in receiving in their first two games, racking up 76 yards versus Maryville and an even more impressive 114 yards on five catches against Campbell County.
Like Ridings in the first half, Davidson provided a late jolt when he snagged one of Deck’s passes in the fourth quarter and shook off defenders en route to a 52-yard score.
“(Davidson) works his tail off,” Osovet said. “Love the kid. He does everything right. We need a hundred of those kids. He knows where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there. He does a great job with his routes, he’s got great hands. He’s a consistent football player. That’s what you need when you’re playing wide receiver.”
“(Having receivers like Ridings and Davidson) helps a lot,” Deck added. “I can really rely on them to make plays and catch the ball.”
