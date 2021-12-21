The Heritage girls basketball team boasts one of the program’s deepest teams in recent memory.
The Lady Mountaineers put that on full display with 11 different players scoring in their 72-28 victory over Maryville Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
“I think we can go 10 deep, but our 10th one has been out and got behind because of a concussion,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “We’re nine deep, for sure, and there we don’t lose a lot when we do sub.”
Junior point guard Bekah Gardner scored a game-high 21 points to lead Heritage to today’s championship game against Knoxville Catholic at 1 p.m. and will almost always be the player the opposing game plan centers around.
Seniors Mollee French, Eliza Daniels, Halle Waters and KJ Lasorsa, junior Kinsi Carnes and sophomore Jay Coker all return with varsity experience from last year’s team that reached the Region 2-AAA semifinals, but freshmen Carsyn Swaney and Chloe Heath have added to that firepower in a pronounced way.
Heath tied French for the second-most points against Maryville Christian with eight and added a team high-tying seven rebounds. Swaney notched seven points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Howard is not surprised by the contributions the duo have provided through the first 12 games of the season. Swaney was a standout at Carpenters Middle School and Heath has been an attendee of Howard’s basketball camp for years.
“I knew they would help us right out of the gate,” Howard said. “They still have a lot of growing to do. They have to be more aggressive and picking and choosing their battles because sometimes they are too unselfish, but I think they are going to have great futures.”
Swaney fits the bill of a game-changer for the program down the road. Her size and length coupled with an ability to handle and shoot the basketball makes her unique, especially as a freshman.
“That keeps everybody off-balance,” Howard said. “She can drive, she can shoot the 3. That complements Bekah because they can’t just double team her. They have to guard other people.
“We have some players who can shoot the ball and make things happen, and that’s just good team chemistry.”
Heath is more of an interior player who can also stretch the floor with mid-range jumpers, but she fills a void that was created following Katlin Burger’s graduation. The Lady Mountaineers are not a big team, but Heath, French, Daniels and Carnes make up an interior presence that has played a large role in limiting eight of their 12 opponents to under 40 points.
“It helps a lot because she’s long, and she plays bigger than 5-foot-11,” Howard said. “Hopefully, she’ll keep getting more physical and more aggressive and help us. The more experience she gets, the better she is going to be.”
Heritage has plenty of players it can rely on, but Swaney and Heath’s development is crucial for it to reach its full potential this season. It will also set each of them up for plenty of success for the rest of their careers.
“You can tell that both of them are going to help us down the stretch,” Howard said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
