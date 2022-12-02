Coaching on a court named after him, it’s obvious that Rick Howard has seen more than his share of Heritage basketball games.
So when Howard says, “It’s one of the best games I’ve seen here in a long time,” referring to the play of Chloe Heath, the words carry weight.
Heath, a 6-foot-1 post, led the Lady Mountaineers to an easy 67-35 win over county rival William Blount with a dominating performance, finishing with 30 points and 12 rebounds.
“(Heath) really stepped up,” Howard told The Daily Times. “She posted up well and had a lot of easy baskets and a lot of rebounds, but I was really impressed with her being able to step outside and stretch the defense.”
The sophomore pumped in three 3-point shots and several other outside jumpers to go along with many buckets in the paint.
“We gave up too many open looks to (William Blount's) best shooters, and you can’t do that, especially in a rivalry game like this, because it can give them hope, but I thought every time they’d make a little run, Chloe (Heath) would step up and quiet them.”
Heath scored the first points of the game on an opening-possession drive and had two more inside scores and a trey to push Heritage (6-0, 1-0 District 4-4A) to a quick 9-1 advantage within three minutes.
Buckets from Jay Coker and Kinsi French helped the Lady Mountaineers push out to a 29-13 halftime lead.
William Blount (4-3, 0-1) briefly pushed back in the third period with two treys from Savannah Darnell (12 points) and later a 3-pointer from Charlise Scarlett (7 points), but Heath shut down that wisp of hope with two successive shots from downtown on the final two Heritage possessions for a 49-25 lead entering the final period, when both coaches cleared the benches.
William Blount did most of its damage from beyond the arc. Darnell and Scarlett both finished with two treys, as did Taylor Rule, who totaled 11 points.
Heath was joined in double figures for Heritage by Carsyn Swaney, who finished with 12 points, including one 3-pointer. Karly Christopher added nine points.
“We have the same mistakes that continue to occur over and over,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Communication on the defensive end, effort level not being consistent, and it inevitably seems like we have one person on the floor that isn’t where they are supposed to be.”
The Lady Governors started with success finding cutters to the basket but missed the shot on several good opportunities. As the game wore on, turnovers also ended too many William Blount possessions.
“(Heritage) is just so gritty on the defensive end, they just eventually wear you down,” Kallenberg said.
William Blount 75, Heritage 58: Two simple truths of basketball were evident as William Blount remained undefeated with a strong 75-58 victory over county rivals Heritage in the Ron Wilson Gym on Friday.
Taking more shots while limiting opponent opportunities and finishing layups when pushing inside were two key factors in boosting William Blount (8-0, 1-0 District 4-4A) to the dominating win.
Between a trapping defense from the visitors and Heritage miscues, Heritage (4-3, 0-1) committed 20 turnovers while William Blount finished with six, including none in the key third quarter when a 22-11 scoring advantage helped the Governors pull away from a fairly close 34-27 halftime lead to a commanding 56-38 gap entering the final frame.
Both teams shot well enough from outside, as William Blount hit six 3-pointers and Heritage canned four from beyond the arc, but the Governors were much more effective in the paint with several players scoring on layups, reverse layups and putbacks, while Heritage watched too many of those opportunities rim out.
“We did a very good job today of taking care of the basketball and I’m very proud of our guys on that,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “We tried to speed them up a little bit and get into their legs and their depth, and by doing so, we were able to turn them over and create some easy buckets for us.”
Heritage took an early 7-4 lead behind an opening possession floater from team-high scorer Eli Williams (17 points), a 3-pointer from Jamin Russell and an inside score from Colby Smith (16 points). But five turnovers in its first nine possessions started a bad trend which the Governors capitalized on, pulling ahead 22-15 entering the second quarter behind inside buckets from Reece Pride and Riley Everett after Bryson Stewart canned two back-to-back treys.
The seven-point margin remained after the second quarter with both teams scoring 12 points. William Blount came out after the halftime break with a 9-0 run with three inside scores and a trey from Pride, then finished the period with a 3-pointer from Trevor Scarlett to go into the last quarter with a 56-38 lead.
Junior Caden Windle led all scorers with 21 points. Bryson Stewart was the only other Governor in double figures with 12 points, but several others finished with multiple baskets, including Luke Click and Riley Everett with eight each and Pride with seven.
Heritage was led by Eli Williams with 17 from outside and Colby Smith with 16 points in the post.
“They are too good to give them more scoring opportunities,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “They got to us, got physical on our guards, and that was the tale of the tape. They’re too good offensively to give them more scoring opportunities.”
Heritage travels to Halls for a non-district game on Dec. 5. William Blount visits McMinn County on Dec. 6.
