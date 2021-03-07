One year after Chris “Smokey” Madden was sidelined by steering issues while leading in Maryville, he got his redemption. Madden lead start to finish in Saturday night’s 50-lap Tennessee Tipoff race en route to his 29th World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Feature win, and second at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville.
Madden is only the second driver in World of Outlaws history to win multiple Feature events in Maryville.
Madden held off challenges from last year’s winner Mike Marlar, and Jonathan Davenport in heavy lap traffic, to take home the $12,000 prize.
Madden got the jump at the initial green flag, powering to the number one spot outside of Davenport in Turn 2. He would hold that position easily through the only two cautions of the race, the first for debris on Lap 5, the other for a collision between Cade Dillard and Sam Seawright on Lap 7.
After the final restart, Madden had to fight through a long green flag run and heavy lap traffic. The driver of the Drydene #44 machine caught the tail end of the field on Lap 16, and five laps later. Marlar consistently got a run on Madden into the corner and poked his nose under him each corner. Madden adjusted, opting to use the bottom of the racetrack, blocking Marlar’s runs low line runs.
“We got in lap traffic there at the end and I knew he (Marlar) was closing up on me, and I had to try to get some lap cars in between me and him, so I made a move to get a couple in front of him, and I did what I had to do to win the race,” Madden said.
The win keeps Madden’s momentum rolling, coming off his second consecutive Drydene Xtreme Dirtcar Series Championship last weekend. He also picked up a Drydene Heat Race win earlier in the night.
