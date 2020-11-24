Oakland High School has sold out of the 1,200 tickets available for sale for Friday's Class 6A semifinal against Maryville in Murfreesboro.
Each team was allotted 400 tickets for family members. The remaining 400 tickets sold out within eight minutes after going on sale at 1 p.m. Monday.
