Clayton-Bradley Academy has hired Jonathan Green as the head coach of its new high school girls basketball team.
Green has coached at Knoxville Webb High School, Oak Ridge High School, Knoxville Grace Christian High School and Oliver Springs Middle School. He was an assistant coach for the Webb boys when they won a state championship in 2019.
Clayton-Bradley has had two middle school girls seasons and one elementary girls season. With those players moving to the high school level, they will be able to keep playing for CBA.
The Blazers now have boys and girls programs at all three levels of the school.
"Coach Green is truly someone who wants to do things the right way," athletic director Grant Redmond said. "He will be relational with our girls and their families. He will be a teacher of the game, which is one of the top qualities that we were looking for, and he genuinely wants to give our school an opportunity to be better."
