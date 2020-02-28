Clayton-Bradley Academy has hired Jarvis Inman as its middle school boys basketball coach.
Inman compiled a 65-9 record as coach of Harriman Middle School and took the team to the TMSAA sectional round in 2013, 2019 and 2020. He also has coached at the AAU level since 2015.
"I am extremely excited to start this journey," Inman said. "...CBA is a place where I feel like I can continue to grow as a person and as a coach. I am looking to build upon the great things CBA has already done and continues to do."
