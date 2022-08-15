Clayton-Bradley Academy got the news it’s been waiting for.
CBA received approval to join the TSSAA during the organization’s Board of Control meeting Monday. The school will officially make the jump next year.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Athletic Director Grant Redmond told The Daily Times. “A big day for sure to continue to put Clayton-Bradley’s name out there because we believe that our school does do things differently than a lot of other educational institutions in this area, and we get recognized for it and recognized even around the country for some things that happen here.”
CBA previously competed independently.
“Being independent has its positives and its negatives,” Redmond said. “We’ve played people all over the place. Being independent, you get to make your own schedule. But you just feel for the kids that they don’t get the recognition, they don’t get the chance really to compete for championships unless you make something up with a couple of schools, like we’ve done for the Battle of Blount County.
“Just the organization of what TSSAA does, being able to know when our dates are going to be to start things and having people to call to get answers about different things, and just a community, the district, the region, the state. Definitely a huge day.”
Redmond said CBA decided to begin the process of joining TSSAA last year and that it tried to be cautious in deciding when to take that step. Some middle school students have left CBA due to a lack of offerings in high school athletics, he said, and he’s excited to grow the school’s name among high school sports circles.
CBA currently fields varsity teams in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys soccer, boys and girls tennis and volleyball. It also intends to add a girls soccer team as early as the 2023-24 school year.
As for now, the school’s athletic teams are treating this year like they’re already a part of the TSSAA, especially in regard to scheduling. Redmond predicts CBA could land in private school-heavy Division II-A, which also contains The King’s Academy and Apostolic Christian Academy, once it is officially classified into the organization.
“Competitively, we hope to get in there and make a name for ourselves,” Redmond said. “We realize that we’re a lot smaller, we’re almost a quarter of the size of some of the biggest schools in the district, but trying to just get our foot in there. We know it’s going to take a couple of years to compete in some sports. That’s the nature of what it means to join any conference anywhere, any division of athletics.
“It’s going to take time, but we’re excited to give our kids a chance to be recognized (for) All-District, Region (awards), have a chance to compete for championships.”
The Board also approved a proposal from the state office to implement a scheduling process for football region games that would better spread region games from week to week and guarantee that schools can play region games on Fridays and have adequate officiating on those dates. This plan would be in place for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The state office will ask each school what their preferred open date is and respect that date when compiling region schedules. Region schedules will then be sent to schools and published once the Board approves the classification and region alignments in November.
