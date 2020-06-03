Clayton-Bradley Academy athletic director Grant Redmond knows the hardest part of building a program is building its foundation.
That’s exactly what the independent school for grades Pre-K-12 is doing in its seventh year of existence.
“We’re digging in,” Redmond said. “I believe we have a lot of great coaches and great leadership at our school that are going to help keep propelling our numbers forward.”
In an effort to continue growing its athletics department, Clayton-Bradley will use at least the next season to establish itself as independent school after its former conference the Tennessee Association of Private School Athletics (TAPSA) recently dissolved. Now, the athletic department has its sights set on potentially joining the private division of TSSAA down the road.
“I know we’re going to jump in there and take our lumps at first, but I want us to be able to compete,” Redmond said. “We feel like, in a couple years once we’re more established, we’ll be ready.”
Clayton-Bradley opened its doors in 2013 with 77 students. That number has grown to more than 300 and, with that, so has the school’s athletics department.
The school now offers cross country, flag football, volleyball, tennis, boys basketball and, as of this upcoming season, girls basketball. Redmond said the school aims to add more sports, such as soccer, in the future.
“We’re excited about it because we’re still growing as a school right now,” Redmond said. “Our high school is getting ready to have the biggest athletic teams they’ve had.”
However, Redmond knows growth takes time, and the Blazers are willing to be patient. Clayton-Bradley recently moved to be independent with no conference affiliation after the decision to dissolve TAPSA was made by the athletic directors of the schools involved.
The conference started in 2018 with Clayton-Bradley, Knoxville Christian, Paideia Academy, Maryville Christian, Apostolic Christian Academy, Tennessee Christian Preparatory School of Cleveland and Apostolic Christian School of Knoxville.
That number of participants dwindled to five, and a shift in leadership in the athletic departments resulted in a change in vision among the schools.
"There are no hard feelings between anyone,” Redmond said. “We just decided that it would be in each school's best interest and growth to pursue other opportunities. We appreciate all that the conference did and how they represented private schools in the area. They gave our school, especially since we were starting our high school athletics, a chance to be a part of something bigger.”
Clayton-Bradley will now compete against private schools and small public schools, such as Greenback. Of course, that means its teams won’t get the opportunity to compete for conference awards.
They will, however, get to compete more often. Redmond said the boys basketball team played 18 games last season. The winter, the goal is to schedule around 24.
“It’s really good timing for us,” Redmond said. “We don’t get the chance to win a TAPSA championship, but we do get the chance to show more schools in the area who we are and get our brand out there.”
Clayton-Bradley saw its first success in boys high school basketball after going winless its first season in 2018-19. The Blazers won their first game last winter, and Redmond expects the teams to almost double in size from the six players on its roster.
The new girls basketball program will be coached by Scott Kidd, who coached at Maryville Christian for the last 15 years. He also helped get that program started when the school was new, making him a perfect fit for Clayton-Bradley.
“I think our girls are really going to benefit from his coaching,” Redmond said. “You can just tell he cares about doing things the right way, and he wants to see it grow. That’s what really stood out to me.”
Redmond hopes this is just the beginning for Clayton-Bradley athletics. He said he wants the school to be known as “one of the private schools in the area that offers the most.”
“I feel like we have the most to offer athletically and growth-wise,” Redmond said. “The coaches have created goals and visions and relationships with our kids that we believe — years down the road — we’re going to be the school that people want to be associated with.”
