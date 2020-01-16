Clayton-Bradley Academy boys basketball coach Sean Mubarak said you often hear the term “rebuilding” when it comes to programs.
His squad is doing something much more difficult.
“Here, we’re truly building,” Mubarak said. “We’re trying to lay the foundation — trying to be a part of the bigger picture.”
An independent STEM school for grades Pre-K-12, Clayton-Bradley opened in 2013. It added a high school boys basketball program last season, during which it didn’t win a game.
The team has seen gradual improvement over the course of the last few years. It took a big step forward two months ago when it notched its first — and so far, only — win. But there have been growing pains along the way. On Thursday night, Clayton-Bradley (1-9) felt some of those in a 54-18 loss to Tennessee Christian Preparatory School in a TAPSA conference matchup.
The Blazers didn’t seem to dwell on the lopsided score. They know building a program takes time.
“I personally love it,” junior Max Webb said. “Seeing myself and my teammates progress together — I feel like it kind of forms a brotherhood between us because we’re the first ones to do this.
“We’re starting a legacy at our school.”
The Blazers hung with Tennessee Christian in the opening four minutes of their homecoming game. An Ian Boghani 3-pointer for Clayton-Bradley tied things up 6-6 before Tennessee Christian scored 24 unanswered points spanning over the first half.
The No. 1-ranked team in the conference, Tennessee Christian never looked back.
“It’s really just about getting the IQ down,” Mubarak said. “They’re coming together and playing somewhat organized basketball, regardless of what we saw tonight. ... You’ve got to be tough not only physically, but mentally as well.”
Mubarak — or “Coach Mu,” as his players call him — is in his first season with the team. With 15 years of coaching experience, he said it’s easy to step into an established program.
That’s far from the case with the Blazers.
“He puts just as much work in for us as we do for him,” freshman Cayleb Kimsey said. “It’s just something you don’t see in every coach at every school. It gives energy to us that we have people who care.”
The Blazers are young, and the team is small. Of the six active players Thursday, all but two were freshmen.
A junior, Webb is the oldest player. He said the team demonstrated its toughness, an ability to handle adversity and resilience against Tennessee Christian.
“We showed toughness by being able to come out here — adversity facing one of the toughest teams around,” Webb said. “We showed resilience because we can come back the next game.”
There have been tangible signs of improvement for Clayton-Bradley as well. The Blazers averaged 14 points in their inaugural season. Now, they’re averaging about 25.
The program notched its first win on Nov. 22 against Paideida Academy, 49-16. It also set a team record for points that game — a bar they’ve raised three times this season.
“We’ve been playing for two-three years together before we got a win,” sophomore Blake Mills said. “It just felt really good to see all of our work that we put into it really pay off.”
