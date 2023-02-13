When he looks back on his time as a Clayton-Bradley Academy basketball player, there’s one thing Ian Boghani will remember more than the wins and losses.
He’ll remember the texts.
“I can open up my phone right now,” Boghani told The Daily Times, “and it would just be a bunch of text messages from guys (on the team) like, ‘Hey, how are you doing after your grandma died? How are you doing about this girl?’”
That’s the type of brotherhood Boghani and his senior classmates have built during their time at Clayton-Bradley. Their chemistry wasn’t just on full display as they routed Seymour Community Christian, 62-36, on Monday; it was also noticeable in the emotion they showed afterward, with Senior Night over and the feelings pouring out.
“It’s been such a pleasure to be around these guys,” Boghani said. “They push me competitively. Every year, we have a new batch of guards that comes in, and you have to stay on point. If you’re not on point, these guys are going to go out there. They’re young, they’re competitive, they’re just great kids to be around.
“Not only did they make me a better player, but they made me so much of a better person. They made me understand some of these guys and what they go through in their life. I always felt as a bit of an outsider, and these guys always made me feel welcome, talked to me about problems in their life … And it shows you that it’s just about so much more than basketball. It’s about the brotherhood. It’s always about the people.”
The four seniors for Clayton-Bradley (13-8), Boghani, Aiz Dhanani, Marc Fisher and Cayleb Kimsey, haven’t just built a culture of brotherhood at Clayton-Bradley, either. They’ve helped create one of winning, as the Blazers have improved year after year to become a force in area basketball.
Their dominating win Monday was evidence enough of that.
“I’ve always told them, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything,’” Clayton-Bradley coach Sean Mubarak said. “So you take care of the small stuff, the wins add up. Somebody like Ian (Boghani), a complete 180 from where he was. He’s stepped up and been that vocal leader. It doesn’t matter if he’s not scoring at all. He’s still going to cheer you on. It doesn’t matter if he’s dropping 20. He’s still encouraging you to shoot.”
Those points may be great, but Boghani wasn’t thinking about them once the clock hit zero. It was more likely his mind was on the texts from the teammates with whom he’s become so close as they left a footprint with the Blazers.
“When I first took the job, we had six guys on the team,” Mubarak said. “What these seniors have done is lay the foundation from a standpoint of building a brotherhood, representing a school, raising a standard to the highest and fullest potential.”
Apostolic 38, Clayton-Bradley girls 36: Clayton-Bradley Academy’s girls basketball senior class was given a gift by coach Scott Kidd not too long ago.
“The thing I remember about them is the first game we ever played, last year, we won it, and it was pretty cool,” Kidd told The Daily Times. “So I’ve given them all part of the net from that game.”
It was a moment of celebration for them, the first group of girls basketball players at CBA. Now, they’re leaving as seniors after making their mark on the program, and they had another celebration during the Lady Blazers’ game against Apostolic.
Though Clayton-Bradley ultimately lost, it was able to honor its seniors before the game, giving each the individual and specific moment they deserved.
“They’ve worked really hard for the two years,” Kidd said. “Most of them had never played basketball before, so they’ve come a long way with very minimal basketball experience. They fought, they suffered, they sweated, they bled, and they hung with the program. They were good examples for the young ones that we have coming up.”
First, there’s Leah Hales, a 3-point shooting and rebounding machine for CBA (5-14). She snagged 12 boards Monday to go along with seven points, and Kidd said she is one of the state’s leaders in rebounding.
“I’m just really proud of her,” Kidd said.
Despite her shorter stature, Sydney Adkins is the team’s second-leading rebounder, thanks to the tenacity she always brings to the court.
“She really fights … Her fight and getting after the ball on the court, it fires the rest of the girls up,” Kidd said.
Melanie Band provides length and strong defense, which she showed Monday against Apostolic (4-6).
“She’s really long, not much experience but she works super hard,” Kidd said.
Finally, when it comes to Addie Rittenhouse, Kidd isn’t focused on her play during games. He is more impressed with her leadership abilities than anything else.
“Addie doesn’t have a lot of natural athletic ability, but she is a team player, let me say that,” Kidd said. “She cheerleads the team. She encourages the players, and when she’s in there, she’ll give one hundred percent.”
Once CBA graduates its seniors, it will boast a young roster, one that will have to relearn how to play together without the corps group holding it together. It will be a tough task for sure.
If anything, though, the Lady Blazers’ seniors proved it’s all possible as long as that crucial first step is taken.
“They got it started, and I’m hoping more girls will come on out and play with us,” Kidd said.
