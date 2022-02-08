Faiz Boghani and Carson Motley each scored in double figures to lead the Clayton-Bradley middle school boys basketball team to a 36-32 victory over Paideia in the Division II Silver Tournament championship Thursday.
It is the first-ever basketball championship in Clayton-Bradley history.
"Tonight was a testament to how much work they’ve put in and how much heart they lay on the court every night," Clayton-Bradley coach Tate Reddick said. "From the very beginning of the season, I knew they were hard workers and a special group of kids, and over the course of the year I could see growth in little areas after each and every game. I kept telling them, 'We are figuring out our opportunities and correcting them. Now we just have to put it all together into one complete performance.’
"I’m so happy that this eighth grade group got to experience this type of run and school record setting performances. Their names are forever in CBA history and nobody deserves it more than them.”
