Clayton-Bradley lost to South-Doyle, 25-19, 20-25, 15-10, in the opening match of its tri-match Tuesday, but bounced back with its first win of the season, knocking off rival Maryville Christian, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11.
"I've been waiting for this for so long, and to be honest, I cried last week because I was so frustrated," senior Izzy Mina said. "I just want to win and today we came together — everybody had the best attitude on the court — and I was so proud."
Sixth-year coach Nicole Whitecotton knew before the season that improved communication would be the key if CLayton-Bradley wanted to take the next step as a program.
Two weeks into the season, the Lady Blazers proved her right.
"We're learning how to communicate," Whitecotton said. "They're doing all the same things they do in every single game physically, but tonight they came together as a team and communicated, and that was the key."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.