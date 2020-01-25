KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team entered halftime with a three-point lead over UConn on Thursday night.
It was a major feat. UConn is the No. 3-ranked team in the country, and No. 23 Tennessee was playing on the road as a 13.5-point underdog.
Suddenly, the game didn’t seem so unwinnable for the Lady Vols. That is, until they virtually threw away their shot at an upset in the third quarter when UConn outscored them 21-7.
They also threw away the ball — a lot.
Turnovers plagued Tennessee in its 60-45 loss to the Huskies. The Lady Vols recorded 27 — one less than their season-high. They are averaging 17.3 turnovers, off of which opponents are scoring 14 points a game.
Tennessee (15-4, 5-1 SEC) will look to clean that up against LSU (14-4, 4-2) today at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
“It’s frustrating because the mistakes are (happening) over and over,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I think our players understand it — it just obviously hasn’t hit the right chord.”
Shooting 31.5%, UConn was having an off night, and the Lady Vols capitalized on that in first two quarters for a 31-28 halftime lead.
As one might expect from UConn coach Geno Auriemma, he had a solution. The Huskies wore Tennessee down with a press and a half-court defense, causing the Lady Vols to lose their composure in the second half.
UConn may not have had a rough shooting night, but the Huskies fired off 17 more shots than Tennessee while scoring 15 points off turnovers.
Harper said limiting turnovers has long been a priority and that there isn’t one style of defense that affects the Lady Vols more than others. The problem, she said, boils down to decision-making and execution.
“We’ve had turnovers versus people sitting back in the paint, we’ve had turnovers versus people who pressured us and then people who just play good, solid half-court defense,” Harper said.
“There are so many times where we have an open man, and we just cannot hit the open man timing-wise.”
LSU is certainly not one to be overlooked. The Tigers recently upset then-No. 11 Kentucky and then-No. 10 Texas A&M while falling to No. 9 Mississippi State by four points.
LSU is forcing 16.4 turnovers a game, off of which the Huskies score an average of 18.4 points.
“Their tempo is slow and grinding,” Harper said. “Defensively, they change up their defense and make things hard for you. You start worrying about what they’re trying to do rather than play basketball. You just don’t get anything easy from them.”
On an optimistic note, the Lady Vols are young with two freshmen and a sophomore in their starting lineup.
One of those freshmen is point guard Jordan Horston. Horston is a playmaker, and with that comes risk. She turned the ball over six times against UConn and is averaging a team-high 4.4 turnovers per game.
Harper said the Lady Vols work on limiting turnovers through drills, and it’s a topic constantly being discussed and examined in film sessions.
“We’ve done about everything I’ve ever done,” Harper said. “You absolutely have to keep working at it, and you have to keep fighting it. Hopefully, at some point, it clicks — it will make sense and our players will understand the importance of it.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to be a zero-turnover team, but I think we can control a lot of them.”
