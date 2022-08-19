CLINTON — The Robert Reeves era at William Blount got off to a rocky start Friday night at Clinton. The highly touted Dragons jumped on the Governors early and ran into little resistance the rest of the way in 48-0 rout at Dragon Stadium.
Clinton (1-0) won the toss, electing to receive the ball to open the game and looking to make a statement.
It did just that, going 71 yards in three plays to open the scoring. William Blount (0-1) fumbled the ensuing kick-off and the Dragons were back in the end zone three plays later.
The Governors went backwards in their first drive running Reeves’ wing T offense and Clinton only needed one play to score as Joshuah Keith found D’Mon Marable over the top of the William Blount defense for a 52-yard touchdown.
“Our kids were shocked,” Reeves said. “Boom, boom, boom, boom, you look up and it’s 21-0.”
Clinton led 27-0 before William Blount ran a play for positive yards and the Dragons effectively ended the game in the first quarter, opening up a 34-0 lead.
William Blount’s rushing attack struggled to find a rhythm against a larger and more athletic Dragons’ front that lived in the Governors’ backfield. William Blount totaled just 25 rushing yards in part due to five Clinton sacks.
“It was very challenging,” Reeves said of running against Clinton. “I looked up and our offense, everything is about reacting to what (the opponents) do and making adjustments off of what they do and there were times I couldn’t even do that because we were getting whipped so bad up front. It shocked me a little bit. … Tonight we were all over the place.”
William Blount’s offensive line fared no better in pass protection. Governors’ quarterback Brett Cortez ran for his life for much of the evening and showed great toughness hanging in the game after some nasty hits.
The Lenoir City transfer completed 3-of-8 passes for 89 yards and two interceptions— including a Teegan Bollinger one-handed leaping interception that was the play of the day.
“I saw toughness (from Cortez),” Reeves said. “I saw a kid running for his life at times tonight. I challenged the offensive line, ‘you’re going to have to go up and block for this guy.’ He did everything that he could do but there were times he was running for his life.”
WB’s defense settled down after Clinton’s blitzkrieg first quarter. The Governors held Clinton scoreless on two of its final four drives including a Major Crumpton interception late in the first half.
“We were in cover three,” Crumpton said. “He rolled out and I had my guy and just got underneath the route and he threw it right at me. Kind of an I was there and got it situation.”
Still, big passing plays plagued William Blount’s defense. The Dragons scored on three pass plays over 25 yards including a 71-yard broken play that turned third-and-eight into a touchdown in Clinton’s lone second half drive.
“There’s some areas there we need to grow in,” Reeves said. “We just have to get better in the secondary. We’re making some really silly mistakes back there, but we got better. I’ll say we got better, but we made some early mistakes we couldn’t do.”
The Governors’ offense showed life in a pair of second half drives, entering the red zone twice but stalling and turning it over on downs both times. Reeves credited William Blount’s ability to move the ball better in the second half to its basic approach.
“Simplicity. I just said, ‘this is what we’re doing. We’re only going to do these few things,’” Reeves said. “But we still had missed assignments. You can’t have missed assignments.”
William Blount looks for the first win of the Reeves era next week when it hosts Karns at Mike White Field.
