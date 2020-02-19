Convincing a stranger Tre Jones and Ryan Wimbley are not brothers would be virtually impossible. Better provide their birth certificates to prove it. Otherwise there are too many facts supporting a familial relationship.
The seniors on the Alcoa wrestling team met for the first time in elementary school and have been inseparable ever since. Their families are close, and each of them often attends gatherings hosted by the other’s family. Jones picks up Wimberly at school and takes him home. Spending the night at the other’s house is normal.
“He’s like a little brother,” Jones said.
So it makes sense that when Wimbley needed a big favor early during the wrestling season, Jones had his back without so much as even a question.
Both were set up to wrestle at 152 pounds this season, but with each school allowed only one competitor at each weight class, Wimbley bumped up to 160 in the early going. He won most of his matches, but he could tell it was going to be a chore for him to match the strength of the bigger-bodied opponents he’d face throughout the season and especially at the regional and state tournaments.
It didn’t take long for Wimbley to tell Jones, who weighs less than Wimbley but has more strength and muscle, he needed to switch. No problem, Jones said.
“It’s pretty huge because some teammates wouldn’t do that,” Wimbley said. “It’s great to know I can count on him for that.”
Switching weight classes is a big reason why they won regional titles and go into this week’s TSSAA state championships with hopes of winning state titles. Alcoa has nine qualifiers overall, including fellow seniors William Carter and Kambell Brown.
They’ll be among 47 Blount County wrestlers at the three-day event held at the Williamson County Expo Park in Franklin. It begins at 4 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 20) with the Class AAA Round of 32.
Wimbley (44-6) will make his fourth appearance at the state tournament, and he has an 8-6 record in his three previous trips. In 2018 he advanced to the championship semifinals at 126 before dropping into sixth place. Last year he won four matches at 145 and placed fourth.
At this year’s regional tournament he was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Alcoa coach Brian Gossett said Wimbley’s biggest strength is his fearlessness. He doesn’t worry about how a match is going to turn out. He just goes for it.
“When the match starts, he’s starting,” Gossett said. “If that other guy is not starting it’s going to get bad in a hurry...When he starts dominating his opponent, he turns it on even more.”
Jones (43-4) made it to state the last two years, and though he won only one match last year at 152, his two losses were by two points apiece. Wimbley said Jones got unlucky with his draw as a sophomore and got robbed by a bad call in one of his matches last year.
Gossett said Jones has a more favorable draw this week and that it sets up well for him to make a good run if he wrestles well.
“He’s due,” Gossett said. “He’s the hardest working kid we have in terms of wanting success...He does everything he’s supposed to do to give himself a chance to be a state champ. I can’t wait to see how he does because he’s worked really hard to avenge last season.”
If Jones gets to avenge last season, his comfort throughout this season likely will have a lot to do with that. Switching weight classes with Wimbley means Jones rarely has to cut weight in the days leading up to a competition.
It’s an aspect of the sport that can wear down a wrestler, so not having to worry about that could help Jones finally join his ‘little brother’ on the medal stand.
“Seeing both of us on top of the podium would mean a lot,” Jones said. “We’ve come a long way to make it to this point.”
