Michael Bradshaw Jr. felt somewhat conflicted about competing against Nick Etherton this weekend in the Blount County Amateur Golf Tournament.
That’s because Etherton is an incoming senior on William Blount’s golf team, and Bradshaw is his coach.
“It’s one of those things where I’m playing my own game but, at the same time, I want him to do really well,” Bradshaw said. “It’s just rewarding to watch him play golf because he’s so good at a young age.”
Bradshaw and Etherton competed in the Championship division of the tournament, which spanned four days at four different local courses from Thursday to Sunday.
On Sunday at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockford, Bradshaw shot a 2-under 70 to finish with a final score of 277 for his third straight Blount County Amateur title. Etherton took third with a score of 287 behind Bradshaw and Matt Copeland (278).
With Etherton a rising star in the sport, Bradshaw said he knows his status as the defending champion is far from safe next summer.
“I’ve just got bragging rights for one more year,” Bradshaw said. “That’s all I know.”
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga commit, Etherton proved he can contend with his coach the first day at Green Meadow Country Club, which Etherton and Bradshaw ended tied at 71.
That was a source of optimism for Etherton, who said he usually struggles on that course.
“I was hopeful, ... I’ve been chasing (Bradshaw) ever since I’ve been playing golf,” Etherton said. “Normally, after Green Meadow, I’m so miserably behind, it’s not even funny, so I was like, ‘OK, this might not be so bad.’”
Bradshaw didn’t give Etherton long to celebrate, though, shooting a 67 the next day at Lambert Acres while Etherton shot a 73.
Etherton said he knew he would have to play flawlessly Saturday at Wild Laurel to make up any ground. He also needed Bradshaw to make some errors — something Etherton wasn’t exactly counting on.
“He never makes a mistake and you’re just like, ‘How do you do that?’” Etherton said. “It’s insane to watch him play. … I’ve played with him enough to know, if he doesn’t miss fairways, I’m not going to touch him.”
Etherton was never able to give Bradshaw a real scare after Friday, but the pair enjoyed getting to compete in the same group the final two days. When another competitor in their group Sunday shared an anecdote about his own high school coach, Etherton didn’t miss the opportunity to make light of the situation.
“He said, ‘Here’s my high school coach, and he’s beating my brains out,’” Bradshaw recalled. “It’s a lot of banter, but I try to help him out as much as I can.”
Etherton will have one more season with Bradshaw as his coach. Etherton has been a standout for William Blount since his freshman year, when he qualified for the state tournament as the only Blount County golfer in the Large Class division to do so.
He had a strong sophomore season as well, shooting a 71 in the district tournament before getting sick with the stomach flu during the region tournament. Etherton still managed to compete, shooting a 3-over 75, but it wasn’t enough to punch his ticket back to state.
It’s that kind of resilience, though, that Bradshaw has grown accustomed to seeing from Etherton. It was on display this weekend when things weren’t going Etherton’s way.
“He hung in there,” Bradshaw said. “The last two days, he had a couple bad holes, but he came back with birdies and shot right around even par. He didn’t get frustrated. He stuck with what he was going to do and finished strong, so that was really good to see.”
As for how Bradshaw plans to sustain his bragging rights, he has a strategy for keeping Etherton from ever beating him in the Blount County Amateur.
“I’m going to go to the open flight before that happens,” Bradshaw said in jest, to which Etherton responded, “No he’s not.”
“He doesn’t get to do that — I’m not letting him,” Etherton added. “I’ll catch him one day.”
