Coach Rick Young was honored during last week’s Blount County Board of Education meeting for a career spanning more than four decades and four sports: football, basketball, baseball and softball.
State Rep. Jerome Moon read a resolution from the General Assembly he cosponsored with Sen. Art Swann, both R-Maryville, which outlined Young’s accomplishments.
Calling Young a “local legend” and citing his influence and leadership, House Joint Resolution 1020 details a coaching career that has included 10 undefeated football seasons, most recently as coach of the William Blount Middle School team in 2015, as well as scores of championships.
Twice Young’s peers have named him East Tennessee Middle School Football Conference Coach of the Year.
Before Moon read the resolution, Stan Burnette, supervisor of student services for Blount County Schools, noted that Gerald Ford was president when Young began coaching.
“What mattered to him most was that his kids learned a little bit about football and a little bit about life and had a lot of fun doing it,” Burnette said of his former peewee football coach, who also is a retired educator from William Blount High School.
Surrounded by family members, Young acknowledged them and two of his former coaches, the late Charlie Finley and Benny Dalton.
“They were my heroes. I wanted to grow up and be like them,” Young said.
“They showed me what a good coach can do, how he can affect kids. I hope Blount County never forgets those two,” he said.
When his name comes up, Young said, he hopes people agree that he always did what was best for the kids, regardless of the consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.