The leadership on the sideline is often just as important as the athletes on the field, and several area soccer programs saw a change in leadership this offseason.
William Blount, Maryville Christian and The King’s Academy all went through a coaching change, bringing in new minds with new visions for what the programs can be.
Meanwhile, teams like Alcoa, Seymour and Greenback possess coaches who have been there for multiple seasons and have instilled specific cultures within their respective programs.
That combination of fresh starts and stability hopes to lead to create a positive environment for boys soccer in the area when the season kicks off.
Here is how the area soccer scene shakes out:
CLASS AAA
Heritage Mountaineers
Coach: Larry Fowler
2021 record: 5-9-3 (lost to Lenoir City in District 4-AAA quarterfinals)
Key players: Noah Moore (Sr.), Jose Vasquez (Sr.), Cesar Garcia (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: After a disappointing end to last season, the Mountaineers have spent the offseason working to not only be in better physical shape, but also to communicate and simply play the game better. Heritage’s coaching staff has pushed its seniors to exercise leadership and take charge of the program and the culture within it. Five freshmen also joined the team since it last took the pitch, so the pieces seem to be there for Heritage to shrug off its past demons and show improvement not only this season, but in future ones, too.
Assistant coach Kara Cutshaw says: “One of the mottos that we have at Heritage is just to ‘climb higher.’ So for our program specifically, we didn’t like how we ended things (last season), to be honest. Just having that sour taste per se in our mouths, we want to fix that.”
Maryville Rebels
Coach: Nick Bradford
2021 record: 9-5-3 (lost to Hardin Valley in District 4-AAA semifinals)
Key players: Seth Meade (Soph.), Luke Wilcoxen (Soph.), Ben Ingleston (Jr.)
Comments/Prognosis: The Rebels bring back All-District and All-Region players, plus a strong senior class that should help them in their quest to make a deeper postseason run this year than the last. With Meade and Wilcoxen now having a year under their belts and Ingleston manning goal for Maryville, it’s certainly a possibility. Bradford stressed that the team’s goal is to enjoy and not waste games throughout the season because “high school soccer is really special in this area and specifically at Maryville High School.”
Bradford says: “In general, we’re just trying to be ready for every single game that comes at us. We’re not trying to look ahead. You look ahead, things get dicey, and it’s very easy for high school boys to look ahead. So we’re just trying to keep them focused.”
William Blount Governors
Coach: Bill Baker
2021 record: 1-10-1 (lost to Maryville in District 4-AAA quarterfinals)
Key players: Dylan Stuart (Jr.), Jeremy Miller (Sr.), Foster Grubb (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: Baker is in his first season with the high school program after previously coaching William Blount’s middle school team. He’s excited for the opportunity and said his goal is to win 10 games this season. While that may be a tough ask for a program coming off a one-win campaign, he’s confident in his new-look Governors, which are led by a senior class he dubbed an “awesome bunch of guys” and standout Dylan Stuart, who has the potential to play college soccer.
Baker says: “Our motto this year has just been, ‘Count on me.’ Be accountable. We’re trying to change what people think of us as a team. Honestly, it’s just the way everybody has bought in to what we’re doing here. We had a massive turnout of kids come out and tried out and we just have great leadership.”
CLASS AA
Seymour Eagles
Coach: Fred Ellis
2021 record: 6-7
Key players: Michael Fetterolf (Sr.), Carter Hood (Sr.), Jessie Vaughan (Jr.)
Comments/Prognosis: In preparing for the season, Seymour’s recent objectives have been learning the game’s in and outs and figuring out who its captains will be. With Ellis embarking on his fourth season leading the program, multiple veteran returners and a change in districts, which keeps the Eagles from having to compete with some of the area’s powerhouse teams, there’s plenty of reason for optimism. Fetterolf should play a major role; he’s also a standout wrestler for Seymour who advanced to the state tournament this past season.
Ellis says: “Before I came, (Seymour) had three coaches in four years. They had a lot of turnover. When we came in and started coaching this team, we wanted to give them some stability, we wanted to stick with it for a while. I really feel this year is an opportunity for us to (have) a really good year. Just have to play good soccer, stay focused and see what happens.”
CLASS A
Alcoa Tornadoes
Coach: Shane Corley
2021 record: 12-6 (lost to Austin-East in the District 2-A semifinals)
Key players: Jaden Dyar (Fr.), Jeremiah Hester (Sr.), Aidan Corley (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: As they look to rebound from last season’s district semifinal loss, the Tornadoes have multiple factors going for them this season. They include Dyar, a standout freshman whose early impact Corley cited as the “biggest surprise” of this offseason, the team’s three veteran seniors and a roster full of players with various skillsets. Alcoa will field a young team this season, but Corley is already excited about his players’ chemistry, which he believes will help the Tornadoes down the stretch.
Corley says: “The comradery of our team is probably as strong as it’s been in a lot of years. This team, they support each other, they get along well. They really seem, at this point, to be playing for each other, and that’s a big part of it. A lot of years, we have some fantastic players, but we don’t have as strong a team around them. I think we’re going to benefit from that this year.”
Greenback Cherokees
Coach: Rob Fox
2021 record: 10-10 (District 4-A champion, Region 2-A runner-up, lost to Austin-East in Class A sectionals)
Key players: Paul Pifer (Jr.), Noah Pifer (Sr.), Geo Astudillo (Soph.)
Comments/Prognosis: For Greenback, everything starts and ends with the Pifer brothers, Paul and Noah. Fox said they are “pure soccer players” and difference-makers who aided the Cherokees during last season’s campaign, the best the program has ever had. Coming off a deep postseason run, the Cherokees have had to replace some senior talent, a tough ask at a school that usually sees talent come in cycles, which isn’t the case for some bigger areas. Players like Austin Hamilton and Jagger Woodard, plus Isiah Flowers, whom Fox believes can be a “high-quality” goalkeeper in the district, should help.
Fox says: “We’re fortunate in that our single two strongest players are back this year, which is a very good thing, but some of the supporting cast graduated, so we’re having to try to fill those shoes right now. That’s the challenge for us, but that’s the challenge for single-A soccer teams.”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lions
Coach: Brent Frazier
2021 record: 8-2-2 (lost to Concord Christian in Division II-A District 1 quarterfinals)
Key players: Bernardo Duarte (Sr.), Henrique Duarte (Sr.), Guilherme Alberto (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: After coaching the Lions several years ago, Frazier recently took over the program again. He believes TKA should boast a strong defense and can succeed if it controls tempo in games, a goal the Lions have looked to achieve through conditioning, but it’s bench isn’t deep, which could pose a problem if injuries pop up. Still, the Lions have multiple veteran, skilled players who can change the outcome of games if they can keep their feet on the ball.
Frazier says: “I think we can (be pretty good). We’ve got the skillset. I don’t have all eleven positions skilled out, but there’s a good nine out of the 11 that’s got some serious skill. So I’m hoping for some good outcomes in games.”
NON-TSSAA SCHOOLS
Maryville Christian Eagles
Coach: Jeremy Wallace
2021 record: 4-5
Key players: Dean Bailey (Jr.), Marshall Graves (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: For Wallace, Maryville Christian’s first-year coach, there’s “tons of potential” and a lot of interest in the school’s soccer program. He predicts Bailey should be the team’s leading-scorer, as the junior athlete fits well in the Eagles’ system, but Maryville Christian boasts the most depth it’s had in five or six years. That means younger players should be able to get valuable playing time and the Eagles can experiment with different lineups. Change has been good for Maryville Christian, and it’s hoping that change will translate to even more wins down the stretch.
Wallace says: “Any time a team is going through a transition where they’ve had one coach for a number of years, they go into a new coach, there’s always that process of defining your identity. We’ve got the most depth we’ve had, we’ve got older players, a lot of sophomores, juniors, seniors, so I think this season is going to be all about defining our identity and kind of coming together as a team.”
Clayton-Bradley Blazers
Coach: Caleb Lucas
2021 record: 1-5
Key players: Aiz Dhanani (Jr.), Ian Boghani (Jr.), Luke Hutchinson (Jr.)
Comments/Prognosis: Last season was a “warm up” campaign for Clayton-Bradley, as the program only had seven players, less than expected. The Blazers now embark on a much more real season with a focus on building up the program from infancy to stability. Every player from last season’s squad returns, and it also helps that Lucas is a former Maryville College standout who knows the game, and its impact on the Blount County area, better than almost anyone around.
Lucas says: “The program for us really is about building something. I think that’s been a big message for our team is regardless of our record, regardless of how many goals we score, they’re leaving behind a program for people to follow. So they’re kind of setting the tone for the soccer community at CBA.”
