KNOXVILLE — Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson said he noticed Cedric Tillman’s big-game potential the first day that the two squared off in practice back in 2018.
Now everyone else is seeing that potential come to fruition.
“We get dunked on by (Tillman) everyday at practice,” Jackson said. “We kind of learned (how good of a player he was) then.”
Opposing defenses in the Vols’ last three games have learned a similar lesson.
In Tennessee’s 45-21 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, the junior wide receiver notched his third straight game with over 100 yards receiving with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, the first Vols receiver to turn in 100-yard performances in three consecutive games since Da’Rick Rogers in 2011.
After not being much of a factor in the offense under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt his first three seasons, Tillman, who arrived on campus in 2018 out of Las Vegas football power Bishop Gorman High School, has thrived under first year head coach Josh Heupel. He leads the Vols in with 931 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
“The biggest thing is that Heupel really trusts all his players and he really believes in all his players,” Tillman said. “He is a player’s coach. When you give a guy like me, who hasn’t necessarily done a lot in the program, it’s not about ability but the fact that he trusts me. He puts me in a position to make plays.
“It’s very important, especially to a player like me. Not just Heupel, but the team in general, I try not to let them down. I try to be a playmaker for the team.”
When Tillman is targeted, he usually delivers. He showed one example against the Commodores on the Vols’ opening drive of the second half, taking a screen pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker and running up field to complete a 46-yard touchdown to put Tennessee up 31-7.
Tillman has been responsible for several momentum-shifting catches in the last 12 games, including a career-high 70-yard touchdown reception in the second half to close the game with then-No. 4 Alabama on the road. A few weeks later at Kentucky, with Tennessee holding on to a slim 38-35 lead in the fourth quarter, Tillman brought down a slightly under-thrown pass from Hooker in decent coverage on second down, good for 45 yards to set up the Vols deep in the red zone and eventually led to a touchdown.
“(My confidence in Tillman) is very high,” Hooker said. “... Tonight, (Tillman’s) number was called, per usual. He’s a baller. He’s super confident, super talented. One time I was throwing the ball away and he jumped up and caught it. (I) just love competing with the guys, love competing with all the receivers.”
Heupel hasn’t been surprised at all with Tillman’s progression from under-utilized player to a key piece in the Vols’ offensive resurgence based on the work he’s seen him put in since taking over the program last January.
Heupel thinks there is more left for Tillman to accomplish at Tennessee, even though there is a possibility he may forgo his senior season to go to the NFL.
“I believe (Tillman’s) best football is still ahead of him,” Heupel said. “He’s a guy that from the moment we’ve gotten here, he’s just been super consistent in who he is and how he approaches the day, how he works in the weight room. He has to spend as much time as anybody watching extra film on what we’ve done offensively and what you have to do. Because of his work habits, he constantly gets better…
“Man, he’s got a chance to be an extremely dominant football player next year. Guy’s got a chance to do some really special things and help this program.”
Heupel’s belief in Tillman rubbed off on the player from day one and it has been evident as he’s picked up more targets and followed through with more catches as the season went on.
For Tillman, that meant everything.
“I appreciate that because it shows (Heupel) trusts me and sees a lot in me,” Tillman said. “Like I said earlier, that really does mean a lot for a player like me, knowing that my coaches believe in me. I appreciate it.”
