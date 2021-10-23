Cody Estep was a freshman watching from the sidelines when then-Maryville College running back Jacob Bunch tied the program single-game record with four rushing touchdowns against LaGrange on Oct. 26, 2019, but it never registered that he was on the verge of replicating history.
The junior running back was reminded when he rumbled for a 24-yard score — his fourth touchdown — with 12 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in a 52-16 rout of LaGrange on Saturday at Honaker Field.
“I saw it open up, and they aren’t normally using me as a speed back, but when I got out there, I knew I had to get it,” Estep told The Daily Times. “I heard murmurs about it (along the sideline), I just didn’t really believe it, and then coach (David) Martin pulled me over there and told me it was a school record.
“The last game was the first game I’ve played pretty much all season, so just to get one was great, but it worked out well for me.”
Estep became the first Maryville College running back to eclipse the century mark this season, rushing for 100 yards on 14 carries. The Grace Christian – Knoxville alum first found pay dirt with a 9-yard touchdown on the Scots opening possession and gave Maryville College (3-5, 3-3 USA South) a lead it would never relinquish with a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
He added a 5-yard score with 7:46 remaining in the first half and almost tied the record before halftime but was forced to the sidelines after rumbling to the 1-yard line and having his helmet come off. Freshman running back Cam Malone punched his way into the end zone on the next play to send the Scots into halftime with 29-16 advantage.
A scoreless third quarter cast some doubt on Estep’s chances to tie the record, but his breakaway trot put him in the same company as Bunch and Charsie Robinson (1994 versus Kentucky Wesleyan).
“Cody is very different than all the backs because he’s a very physical runner and it’s a nice change of pace,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said. “He kind of has that role when we’re in with our two tight-end sets, and it’s something the kids believe in, but what it has become is that the other guys operate a little different and they run and get the defense a little tired and then Cody comes with the hammer. It takes a toll on the defense, and early on he was able deliver a beating.”
Estep highlighted a breakout performance from a rushing attack that has struggled throughout season.
The Scots, who averaged 66.1 rushing yards per game entering play, amassed 307 yards on the ground and scored six rushing touchdowns with seven different running backs logging at least two carries against the Panthers (1-6, 1-4).
“I thought that drive to win the game against North Carolina Wesleyan (where we ran it six straight times to score) could be something that we could hang our hat on as a young program,” Fox said. “I think there was a manifestation of that today.”
Maryville College heads into its bye week with its first two-game winning streak since it beat Methodist and LaGrange on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, 2019.
“It takes so much to prepare for a football game, so the emotional aspect after the game is way more intense than any other sport that I have personally been involved in,” Fox said. “It is really gratifying for them to see a payback for their work the last three or four weeks.”
