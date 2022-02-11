The William Blount boys basketball team wanted to win for their sole senior Cole Gibson.
The Governors didn’t waste any time as it jumped out to 32-11 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, continuing to force turnovers and find open shots in route to a comfortable 89-35 victory.
Gibson was influential in the teams win as he led William Blount with a team high of 24 points, including five 3-pointers.
“Cole Gibson is everything someone could want in a student athlete,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told the Daily Times. “He’s a 4.0 student taking honors classes. He’s a leader in school, a leader in the classroom in the locker room and on the floor. He was a three year starter for the basketball team- He’s a true Governor.”
“He exemplifies what we call, 'The Governor Way.' He’s going to leave behind some big shoes to fill. As the only senior, a lot of pressure and responsibilities have been put on him as the leader of the team and has handled it tremendously.”
William Blount (18-10) was able to distribute the ball well as a team with 10 Governors notching points in the blowout. Caden Windle tallied 15 points with all but one points coming from inside the arc while Braden Mayfield added 12.
The ability to shoot the ball well combined with the sheer amount of force turnovers allowed the Govs to make quick work of the Ambassadors running away with game holding a 30-point lead going into halftime.
“We love to shoot the 3-ball and when we’re making them we're as good as anybody around,” Windle said. “We’re a really good shooting basketball team. I have no problem with my guys taking open 3s”
For William Blount everything was going smoothly as it successful shut down any time of momentum the Knoxville Ambassadors tried to string together.
The Governors outscored the Ambassadress in both of the final quarters, and in the fourth, Gibson was checked out for the final time in his regular season career. The benched cleared and circled the senior leader as the crowd chanted his name.
The underclassmen would sub in and finish the job taking care of business in the final minutes.
William Blount hopes to capitalize on the momentum as they enter the district tournament as the No. 4 seed. They will once again face Maryville, a team they have beaten twice this season, at Heritage High School.
“Obviously they are a really quality opponent and they’re well coached” Windle said. “We going to go in and play as hard as we can and be ready to play. We’re going to prepare this week and come in the tournament expecting to win.”
William Blount Lady Governors 80, Knoxville Lady Ambassadors 15: It was evident that the William Blount girl basketball team was locked in from the start.
In their regular-season finale and final home game for their six seniors, the Lady Governors put forth a combination of high-caliber offense and smothering defense en route to a victory over the Knoxville Ambassadors on Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Memorial Gymnasium.
“It was good to see these girls go out on a high note, to see smiles on their faces and them enjoy their time” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “This game could quite possibly be their last game on their home floor. They’re a good group of girls to be around. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids as far as their personalities and the way they carry themselves.”
The first half was a one-sided affair with William Blount (15-11) jumping out to a comfortable lead. In the first quarter alone, the Lady Govs led by as much as 24 points and had no intention of letting up.
The Knoxville Ambassadors only points in the final minutes of the first quarter on a desperation 3-point attempt by Kyla Stevenson.
William Blount excelled at rebounding and giving their shooters second chance efforts. Time and time again, the Lady Govs would manage to bring down missed shots and feed them back out to their fellow teammates.
The Lady Govs sunk 11 3-pointers, seven of which came in the first half. Leading the offensive efforts was senior McKenna Myers who notched a team-high 23 points.
“I was just going out there and shooting,” Myers said. “I’m just so happy to be out there with my fellow seniors again and felt all the excitement that was going around. I was just happy to be out there with them.”
The excitement of Senior Night fueled the Lady Govs offensively. Right behind Myers stellar performance was fellow senior Faith Cooper with 15 points. Taylor Stout notched 11 points on the night while Emma McCarter and Julia Combs each added six points.
As the game was winding down, the Lady Governors seniors were slowly checked out one-by-one with a round of applause from the home crowd.
William Blount subbed in fresh faces and went on to shut out the Lady Ambassadors in the final quarter, 12- 0, capping a dominant win as it heads into its meeting with Maryville in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament Wednesday.
“Hopefully this performance kind of sends them into the district tournament on a little bit of a high and with some confidence so we can continue pushing forward.” Kallenberg said. “I think that nights like this are nice and needed sometimes and I’m so happy for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.