Colt Whaley was robbed by baseball statistics of the only extra-base hit Alcoa would have managed Wednesday night, but the Tornado center fielder had no complaint.
Whaley rammed a two-out liner to left-center field. Before the senior could round first and head to second base, the winning run was plated to give Alcoa an eleventh-inning walk-off victory over Gibbs by a final 4-3 count.
After Alcoa (13-7) denied Gibbs a go-ahead run with a sliding catch by right fielder Brennan Duggan, who then doubled up an Eagles runner failing to tag at second, Isaac Whitehead started the Alcoa final rally with a lead-off walk.
Duggan sacrificed the runner to second. After the Gibbs pitching staff recorded its 14th strikeout of the marathon match, a passed ball moved the runner closer to home to scamper in easily on Whaley’s gapper.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said after the nearly four-hour game. “We just found a way to win. Good teams find a way to win.”
Gibbs out-hit Alcoa by a 10-7 margin, and the Eagles recorded four doubles in the process. Both pitching staffs did excellent jobs of working out of tight situations to keep the score close throughout.
Alcoa scored first with a run in the second inning on an RBI single from Dalton Fiegle, who plated starting pitcher Andrew Henry who led off with a single.
Gibbs replied with a run in the top of the third and then nicked Henry for two more in the fifth, aided by an Alcoa infield throwing error.
Alcoa replied with one run in the fifth with Henry grounding out to drive in Whaley, and knotted the game at 3-3 in the sixth on a single by Whitehead which scored Fiegle.
Gibbs stranded two runners in the eighth and Alcoa did likewise in the ninth.
Nate Hartless entered with one out in the ninth and picked up the win. Adam Henry went seven full innings as the starter and Dawson Sweetland went 1 ⅓ without fault after Henry was relieved entering extra innings.
“(Henry) didn’t have his best stuff but he battled,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “Sweetland came in and did a really good job getting us out of a jam, then Nate Harltess came in and did a great job. He looked really well and I’m proud of how all the pitchers battled.”
Alcoa faces Sweetwater at 5:30 p.m. today.
