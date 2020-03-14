The Heritage baseball team got some late heroics Saturday night to finish the weekend with a sweep of three games in the Playing for a Cure Tournament on its home field.
Issac Whitehead's single with nobody out in the home half of the seventh gave the Mountaineers a 7-6 win over Morristown East — a game they trailed 6-0 after two innings.
The comeback began in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Kameron Johnson and a sacrifice fly from Riley Tipton. They scored four more in the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Whitehead, a two-run triple by Blake Cooper and an RBI single by Hayden Gilliland.
Garrett Porder and Tipton pitched the final 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run to keep the deficit at six runs.
In the day's first game, the Mountaineers beat Knoxville Grace Christian 2-1.
Blake Hughes pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks. The only run he allowed was unearned in the top of the first inning.
The Mountaineers tied it in the home half of the first on an error. Spencer Williams hit a solo home run in the fourth to supply the winning run.
