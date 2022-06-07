Blount County golfers have had a year to prepare. Now, the annual summer golf showcase tournament has rolled around again.
The Blount County Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday at Alcoa’s Green Meadow Country Club. The four-day tournament will run through Sunday, with the action moving to Maryville’s Lambert Acres Golf Club on Thursday, Townsend’s Wild Laurel Golf Course on Saturday and Rockford’s Egwani Farms Golf Course for the finale.
It is split into four divisions: Championship, Open, Senior (for those between 50 to 64 years old) and Super Senior (for those 65 and over). For the first two days, golfers play together, while for the final two days, they are split into their respective divisions and compete within them.
Winners receive a trophy and clubhouse credit, and the trophy presentation will be held Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a pretty fun tournament, really, the first couple days,” tournament director Robbie Lotz told The Daily Times. “Then it gets competitive on the weekend.”
Thursday’s tee-time list includes 73 golfers, with eight in the Championship division, 42 in Open, 13 in Senior and 10 in Super Senior. The first golfers will tee off at 8 a.m., with the final group teeing off at 1 p.m.
Sign-up sheets for the tournaments have been available for the past few months.
Seventy-five golfers competed in last year’s tournament. Michael Bradshaw, a four-time winner, took the top spot in the Championship division, a field Lotz predicts could be competitive this year.
Kevin Gryder won the Open division, while Gary Wear and Jim Gillespie took first in the Senior and Super Senior divisions, respectively.
Gillespie, who has long dominated the Super Senior field, won’t play this year, according to Lotz. That provides even more intrigue for this year’s tournament, which is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery.
There’s a long history behind the tournament, too. The first Blount County Amateur was played in 1966, and it has seen years with high numbers of participants, though its recent history hasn’t been as fruitful.
“It used to be a full count of 160 (participants) when I was younger,” Lotz said. “Then it fell off a little bit. A couple of years, they didn’t even have the tournament, and then COVID hit. They went two more years without having the tournament, then I picked it up in 2021.”
“It gives the local golfers four days of competing. It’s kind of like the showcase of the summer for all of the golfers in Blount County to kind of see where they are each year,” he added. “I think it does help bring all of the golfers kind of closer together. You have people from all walks of life and all ages. We have 17 year olds all the way to (a player who is) 77 years old. You could be playing on a Thursday round, a 20 year old and a 70 year old.
“That’s just the way the tournament kind of brings everyone together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.