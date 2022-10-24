One theme ran deep throughout the speeches of the nine newest inductees of the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame: competitiveness.
The group, a mixture of former star players, celebrated coaches, administrators and donors became the 25th class inducted into the Hall of Fame Monday night at the Airport Hilton ballroom. Each new member took time to recognize the people that instilled in them their competitive nature and paved a way for their success in Blount County sports.
The ceremony’s first inductee, Anna Bright, remembered her prep career at Everett High School, where she shined on the basketball court — three first-place finishes — and on the track field — 10 gold medals.
The competitive spirit Bright learned at Everett never wavered over the years. Her senior basketball team – the Smoky Mountain Hot Shots — will compete in the National Senior Games next July.
“Being competitive and wanting to win does not switch off at a certain age,” Bright said. “Senior athletes are as competitive as the younger athletes.”
Fellow honoree Jim Gillespie embodies the same sustained competitive nature. Gillespie got into the game of golf as a senior in high school, and he quickly became one of the best players in the county.
After serving in Vietnam as an army captain, he pursued a career in dentistry while sharpening his golf game among the Blount County Amateurs – he was even good enough to qualify for the 1993 U.S. Senior Open. Gillespie ran a dental practice in the county for 40 years and retired in 2016, allowing him more opportunities to play the game he loves.
Tracy Smith Downs and Libby Conley French became two members with multiple Hall of Fame recognitions.
French, already a member of both the William Blount and Carson-Newman Hall of Fames for her prowess on a softball field, completed the trio with the Blount County honor. She graduated early from Carson-Newman after three prolific seasons and landed a teaching job at Mary Blount Elementary. After four years out of the game, French, as competitive as ever, returned to the field and led the Eagles to a SAC regular season championship and the conference tournament title.
Smith was a member of the 1983-84 Alcoa girl’s basketball team honored in the 2016 Hall of Fame ceremony for a year in which they were ranked No. 1 in the state and were the runners-up. She recognized the way that the Blount County community influenced her life, allowing her to play collegiately at Belmont before pursuing a career in the Marines and law enforcement.
“It really took a village to raise all of us,” Smith said. “I would like to thank everybody who has been a part of my village. Thank you, and I continue to ask that you would be a village for other students.”
People like Steve Coleman, Jim Gregory and Ted Marcum were part of villages for countless others with their roles as coaches, administrators and donors. Gregory and Marcum made their impact by instructing the next generation of athletes.
At Porter High School, Gregory won two state championships with the girl’s team and totaled a 158-54 record as the boy’s coach. He also coached tennis for 12 years before serving for four years as the William Blount athletic director in the 90s.
Marcum was the key cog in getting the Heritage baseball program on its feet in its early years, building the program up from scratch as its first ever coach.
Coleman, a three-year football letterman in his prep days at Alcoa High School, did not make a name for himself on the field, but as the president and owner of Alcoa-based Anderson Lumber Company.
Coleman saw the need for athletic facilities in Blount County once his children began to play local sports, and he spent 10 years as Maryville Little League’s president. He has provided funding and materials for various projects over the years, such as the Maryville High School baseball field, all in the name of cultivating the next generation of competitive athletes.
Also honored were Donnie Phelps and Connie Horner Roberts. Phelps was a three-sport athlete at Friendsville High School, and was on both the football and baseball teams at Maryville College. Phelps spoke highly of the role that team sports played in his development and preparation for professional life.
Horner could not help but flash back to her days as a child, the youngest of six playing unorganized sports with her other siblings. Her older brothers never went easy on her, and it instilled in Horner a level of competition that the other girls she played against did not have. That worked to Horner’s benefit, as she was the Blount County Player of the Year in 1982 for the Heritage girl’s basketball team.
“You learn the competitiveness from growing up like that,” Horner said. “You don’t realize it when it’s happening, but it’s happening.”
