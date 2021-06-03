KNOXVILLE — A University of Tennessee baseball team that finds motivation from even the smallest thing will be led onto the diamond by a starting pitcher with a bad taste in his mouth.
A year ago, Chad Dallas watched his 2020 ERA jump from 1.59 to 2.53 after giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings against Wright State in his final start before the COVID-19 pandemic put a premature end to a promising season for the Vols.
The junior right-hander should get the opportunity to make amends for that start when he gets a rematch with the Raiders, starting at 6 p.m. today in UT’s first NCAA baseball regional game played inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium since 2005.
“I think Chad Dallas is ready to get back after it because last time wasn’t a good outing for him and he knows it,” senior left fielder Evan Russell said. “I think he’s a completely different pitcher, and I think he’s ready.”
Dallas was not officially announced as No. 3 seed Tennessee’s starter as of Thursday, but the pitching schedule lines him up to face Wright State (35-11) as the most rested starter after his last outing came against Mississippi State in the third round of the SEC tournament on May 27.
Senior right-hander Will Heflin was the first starter deployed in Hoover, Alabama, but also made a second start four days later against Arkansas in Sunday’s championship game, tossing 107 pitches combined in the two appearances.
Dallas will attempt to get the Vols (45-16) off to a better start than the one they experienced in that final series against Wright State — dropping two of three — as well as their regional appearance in 2019 when they suffered an opening-round defeat to Liberty, which will face Duke at noon on the other side of the bracket.
Tennessee rallied to reach the regional final against host North Carolina but taxed its pitching too much in the process, resulting in a loss that ended its season.
“It was unfamiliar to a lot of guys, and I think a lot of people did try to do a little too much,” Russell said. “I do remember that we came in and got punched in the mouth, and we didn’t really respond the way a good team should have.
“I think it really helps that we’re hosting this regional and that we have a lot of big wins and a lot of close games under our belt, so I think we’re a little more prepared than we were last time.”
Wright State is one of the better No. 4 seeds in the field, ranking first in the nation in runs scored (488), batting average (.342), on-base percentage (.451) and slugging percentage (.571).
Dallas has had a mixed bag against opponents that possess lineups of similar potency to the Raiders. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven over seven innings against Vanderbilt (seventh in slugging, 25th in runs) on April 16 but surrendered five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings versus Arkansas (10th in runs, 16th in slugging) on May 14.
Tennessee is also capable of matching the Horizon League champions at the plate, ranking in the top 15 nationally in runs (seventh, 431), hits (fourth, 597), doubles (sixth, 123), home runs (11th, 82) and walks (fifth, 311). The Volunteers also ranked in the top three in the SEC in all those categories plus batting average (third, .274), on-base percentage (second, .377) and slugging percentage (second, .467) in conference play.
“I think we’ve got a competitive group,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “They certainly seek out challenges more than they hide from them, and there is a great challenge in this deal.
“That’s why the kids that are here said yes to the opportunity to compete in the SEC: to find out what you can do against a great challenge.”
