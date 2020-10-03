SEYMOUR — The names on the roster are the same as they were a year ago, but something about The King’s Academy’s volleyball program is different this season.
“This team is completely confident in themselves,” The King’s Academy coach Kelly Peterson told The Daily Times. “We have such good chemistry on the court, and they play together so well. If anyone drops confidence, everybody else picks it up.
“I tell them all the time that it’s really sweet to watch because you see their camaraderie and their volleyball skill. To have it all come together is awesome.”
The Lady Lions showed how much better that confidence makes them while beating Concord Christian in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10, to win the Division II-A District 1 championship on Saturday — a year after settling for a runner-up finish to Concord.
“Last year, the seven of us were just finding ourselves, and this year we already have that chemistry, and we were ready to take them on,” said senior setter Kolbie Greene, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player. “We knew we had the game going in, even though we didn’t go in with that mindset. We knew in our heads that we were confident in our play.”
The King’s Academy wasted little time letting it be known who the better team on the court was, reeling off seven straight points to take a 12-4 lead that set the tone for a first-set victory. The Lady Lions scored the first six points of the second set en route to another lopsided victory before putting forth their most firm statement in the final frame.
Six consecutive points gave The King’s Academy a 12-4 lead, and then it added five more in a row after Concord ended the run, swelling its advantage to 18-5.
The Lady Lions never trailed at any point in any of the three sets against the last season’s Division II-A state runner-up.
“I always give the speech that the whole season is practice time for the postseason,” Peterson said. “Obviously, we have the skill, but mentally are you going to step on that court and say, ‘We’re beating you.’
“I’m still reeling (from what I just saw) because we came out and were in control. If we can stay in control, there’s nothing they can do.”
The King’s Academy reached the state tournament for the second time in three seasons but was bounced by eventual state champion St. George’s in four sets. The Lady Lions stayed in Murfreesboro and watched Concord and St. George’s play for the state championship, getting a first-hand glimpse at what it takes to be the best.
A year later, The King’s Academy looks like one of the favorites to be crowned state champion, a journey that continues Tuesday with the first round of the region tournament.
“We’ve said from the first practice that we were going back to the state tournament,” Peterson said. “I honestly feel like if we make it back to the state tournament, we absolutely can win it.”
“Coach made a comment that we’re something special,” Greene added. “We feel like we’re the team to beat, and that’s such an honor. We want to walk into the gym knowing that we’re the team that everyone wants to beat, but that we’re also there to show Christ love through our actions and represent him through everything we do.”
