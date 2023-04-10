When Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey made a pitching change during the top of the fifth inning, switching out Gabby Burkhart for Lily Marsh, she didn’t do so because of panic or dire need.
As is usual for her pitching staff, it had shut down its foe up to that point, and Fekete Bailey simply wanted to change things up against Heritage. The move kept the Lady Mountaineers on their heels and the Lady Tornadoes in the driver’s seat in Alcoa’s 6-1 win Monday at Dawn Marsh Field.
“I just told them after the game, I said, ‘The thing that I love about our pitching staff is that I don’t have to make a pitching change because somebody’s in trouble,’” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “That I have confidence in them just to be able to change up momentum.
“The reason I went to Lily in that situation was they’d been through the lineup a couple of times and they have good hitters, so to have a different look with a different way the ball spins. I have confidence in any kid I put out there to be successful.”
The stellar pitching saw Alcoa (15-4) stay locked in with Heritage (11-3) through nearly three-and-a-half innings of scoreless ball. The Lady Mountaineers put runners on base, including placing them on second and first in the top of the third, but the Lady Tornadoes routinely made plays to cut down Heritage threats.
Though Alcoa struggled to produce any offense of its own, that finally changed in a fourth inning in which the Lady Tornadoes put up six runs, aided heavily by Heritage errors.
After Burkhart rallied an RBI single, a Heritage force-out at home plate during a Jaylyn Halliburton at-bat failed, as Sam Robinson was called safe to extend Alcoa’s lead to 2-0. Dylan Jablonski scored during another fielder’s choice play at home due to an error, and Halle Bailey, Kara Pitts and Adrianna King all tallied RBI singles to round out Alcoa’s impressive side.
“We got a little tight,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “Gave up a run, they made a play when we should have gotten an out. … Then we made another one, same exact play right after that one. Let that get to us a little bit.”
“We weren’t staying through the ball really well, and we challenged our kids to really get some air underneath the ball and make some things happen,” Fekete Bailey added. “A call here, a call there goes in your favor. I don’t think, on the force play, the catcher had her foot on the plate, so we pushed one across right there and I felt like things kind of snowballed a little bit for Heritage.
“So then we started seeing the ball, and it’s contagious. You have to take advantage of those moments.”
During Heritage’s last-ditch effort in the top of the seventh, Katelyn Russell batted in Emma Lonas on a single, but a flyout to center hauled in by Trinity Hodge ended the Lady Mountaineers’ chances.
Russell pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs and two walks while striking out one. She was replaced by Izzie Hayes in the bottom of the sixth.
“I thought Katelyn pitched well,” Sherman said. “We battled, I thought. Just didn’t get hits when we needed them. That’s a good team. You can’t make mistakes, they capitalize and we didn’t capitalize. They didn’t make any mistakes, either. So it is what it is.”
“Two really good ball clubs playing here on this beautiful day … I just love when we have good ball clubs playing each other and the kids are getting better,” Fekete Bailey added.
