JONESBOROUGH — The Alcoa boys basketball staff emphasized one message as the Tornadoes prepared for their region tournament matchup against Chuckey-Doak: playing with confidence, not arrogance.
The difference between the two is that confidence requires action to back it up.
The Tornadoes came in confident and backed up with a first-quarter barrage in their Region 1-2 semifinal win over Chuckey-Doak, 86-71, Tuesday night at David Crockett High School. Alcoa blitzed the Black Knights with five 3-pointers in a 23-point first quarter, a margin that proved the difference in staving off Chuckey-Doak’s late push.
“Two games in a row I thought a fast start has really been a difference for us in terms of finding a way to win at this level,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “I think our kids are just exuding confidence right now. And there’s this fine line between confidence and arrogance, but we’ve got a mature group that understands that confidence requires action. And that action is going to show up by showing up fighting and doing anything to win a game. It obviously helps that we’re hitting shots to begin a game.
“Our kids are mature and they understand that fine line. They’ve bought into that fine line. Our approach has been great. You’ve seen our approach and maturity show up in the beginning of basketball games.”
Guards Eli Graf and Brady Haun each drained a pair of triples in the first quarter, while junior Jahvin Carter had the fifth — five of their nine first-quarter field goals were from deep — and the Tornadoes (25-8) took a 23-13 lead into the second.
Like the Tornadoes expected, Chuckey-Doak (24-8), the District 1-2A runner-up, brought a fight in the second quarter. Alcoa had a 12-point lead at a 5:49 timeout, but the Black Knights trimmed their deficit in half over the next three minutes.
The Tornadoes created more separation with a 28-point third, their highest-scoring quarter of the night, but Chuckey-Doak again made one last valiant push. Led by forward Christian Derry, who paced C-D with 21 points, the Black Knights shaved a 16-point Alcoa advantage down to 10.
Carter, however, scored seven consecutive points out of a 3:05 timeout to give the Tornadoes a more comfortable margin. Those seven points were his only in the fourth quarter, but they proved to be his most important on a night when he scored 35 and drained three 3-pointers.
Complementing Carter in double-digits were Haun (19 points, four 3’s), Graf (16 points, two 3’s) and forward Brandon Winton (12 points).
“I think we’re doing a great job of, all our scoring is not coming from one place,” Collins said. “I’ve seen a lot of balance in the past two games, a lot of kids playing at a high level. That’s what you need this time of year. You need balance, you need multiple threats, you need kids putting together good offensive performances.”
Alcoa will need more action-backed confidence as it continues its postseason push. The Tornadoes secured a sectional berth in addition to its region title game against Gatlinburg-Pittman (21-8) Thursday night. Alcoa bested the Highlanders three times this season, most recently a 70-51 victory in the District 2-2A championship, but Collins knows it’s dangerous to bank on past wins in when something as consequential as a sub-state home game is on the line.
“You understand that it won’t be easy this time of year,” Collins said. “Nothing’s a gimme. You’ve got to go out and fight for everything. The other team is good. If you come into a game arrogant, you have this expectation that you’re deserving and it’s supposed to happen for you, then you don’t follow up with action. If you don’t follow up with action in a big game, you come away and you’re beat. The postseason is absolutely unforgiving and it can end in a second.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.