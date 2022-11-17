The team picture of the 2019 Maryville state championship team located behind the northeast end zone of Shields Stadium has a noticeable absence.
In the weeks leading up to the season, the Rebels were not yet sure who would be the starting kicker and because the position battle was undecided, then-freshman kicker Corbin Price was left out of the team picture.
It was not long after Price won the job.
“We had a couple of kickers on the roster his freshman year, but he was the best,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “For kickers, it’s very black and white on who deserves to kick. You line up and see who can make the most field goals consecutively, and he did that at a consistent rate more so than anybody else and has continued to do that for four years.”
Price may not be a part of that team picture, but he is atop the Maryville record books. Price enters Maryville’s Class 6A quarterfinal against Science Hill at 7 p.m. today inside Shields Stadium with 299 career points, more than any other player in program history.
“It was never something I expected,” Price said. “There were talks of what I could do whenever I hit a 40-yarder as an eighth grader, but I never thought it would be something like this.
“I just kind of go back to my team because I know as a kicker that all those points aren’t just me. I definitely don’t do all of it. My offense has to drive down the field for me to get all of those field goals and PATs.”
Price does not recall the first attempt of his career, but a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring against Alcoa in Week 4 of his freshman season was the moment it all set in.
In the years since, Price has seldom missed field goals or point-after attempts, providing Maryville with reliability throughout his career.
“I feel like Corbin has been here for 12 years,” Hunt said. “He’s just been so consistent, and to come in and be as good as he was early on and kick in big moments. Corbin is amphibious; he’s made field goals in the rain, in the cold, when it’s hot. It doesn’t matter to him, he just goes out and does his job.”
Price spent the first three seasons of his career just handling place kicking duties, but he has added to his responsibilities this season by serving as the kickoff specialist and punter — a job that Hunt has been hesitant to hand to a kicker until this season.
“I like having a good athlete at punter because in high school you don’t know if the snap is going to be great all the time,” Hunt said. “We beat Alcoa last year because Markel Fortenberry was at punter. In a close game, there was a high snap, and he went up and caught it. Nobody else on the field catches that ball. For reasons like that, I like having our best athlete back there, but when we got out here in the preseason, Corbin was far and away our best punter. He’s also a pretty good athlete, so it was a pretty easy decision.”
Price spent all offseason preparing himself for all three jobs, building endurance to make sure he could handle all the additional kicking and still be at his best should a late-game field goal opportunity arise.
The workload has potentially played a part in a knee injury that has bothered Price in recent weeks, but he has not let that affect him, much like the other injuries he has endured in his career.
As a freshman, he suffered a pulled groin and has needed multiple shoulder surgeries, the latest to repair a torn bicep tendon during the offseason.
And yet, Price has never missed a game in his career, and he does not plan on being absent for what he hopes is another state championship.
“I just know that I have to be here for my team,” Price said. “I know that they’re counting on me at the end of the day just like I’m counting on them, and if they’re going to be here for me, I’m going to be here for them no matter how much it hurts.
“When my knee started to hurt, I told coach Hunt that I’m not going out like this on my senior year. I’ll play through anything until I can’t walk. I want to play, and I want to win it all.”
As Maryville advances through the postseason and the opponents get tougher, the likelihood that Price will have to attempt a field goal that decides the Rebels’ fate grows.
There is nobody else Maryville would rather have lining up to kick.
“I feel like when we go to kick a field goal, he is going to make it,” Hunt said. “He’s not perfect by any means, but I have full confidence in him. He’s come through time and time again, and I don’t think there is any doubt that we’ll be playing in a game this year where the game is on the line and Corbin’s foot is the difference between winning and losing, and if it is, I think we’re going to win.”
