SEVIERVILLE — On a gloomy night, William Blount found its run game for the first time this season, running past Sevier County for a 44-20 road victory Friday.
William Blount (3-2) won the turnover battle, recording three takeaways with the first leading to the Governor’s first score. After going three-and-out on its first two drives WB forced and recovered a fumble deep in Smoky Bear territory. Three plays later, junior running back Bryston Williams scored the first of his three touchdowns.
William Blount’s defense forced a trio of three-and-outs and a fumble on the Smoky Bears’ first four drives as the Gov offense built a 20-0 lead.
“Me and T.J. (Pierce) were just being physical up front,” Williams told The Daily Times. “We were flying to the ball, stripping it, just being physical.”
Sevier County (3-3) moved the chains for the first time with just over five minutes left in the half. The Bears were able to turn one first down into a drive, capping it off on a 37-yard pass from Collin Shannon to Corbin Overbay.
“We really ran to the ball well,” William Blount head coach Philip Shadowens said of his defense. “We tackled well, and then when things didn’t go as well, we didn’t tackle well. It’s pretty simple. We tackled really well. We knew they were going to spread out the ball all over the field, but when they were able to be effective on us is when we didn’t tackle the short passes.”
William Blount scored 10 points between the final possession of the first half and the opening drive of the third quarter and looked like it might coast to the finish, but Sevier County wasn’t done in front of a home crowd covered in purple.
The Smoky Bears orchestrated a 14-play, 79-yard drive to cut the lead to two possessions and then surprised WB with a successful onside kick. After Sevier County went backwards with a penalty, Shannon took it 67 yards on a quarterback keeper for the score.
Sevier County cut its deficit to 10 in 30 seconds and appeared to recover another onside before a penalty gave the Govs the ball. Sevier County forced a three-and-out and had the ball with momentum before the Governors recovered their second fumble.
“I thought the key was to do something,” Shadowens said. “We talked about it this week, when the momentum is going against you, you have to find a way to swing it back. Our kids did that by causing the turnover.”
William Blount took advantage of the good field position going 23 yards in four plays for the touchdown.
The Govs never felt pressure again, even adding a late touchdown to secure a 24-point win.
Passing had been the strength of the Governor’s offense, but the ground game got things going on a wet artificial surface. WB ran 55 times, with junior Bryston Williams doing the majority of the heavy lifting. The running back amassed 233 yards on 33 carries.
“We kind of challenged our offensive line,” Shadowens said. “Obviously, we hadn’t run the ball very effectively all night long. We’ve thrown it so effectively all year long, but tonight the mixture of the two, offensive line- give them credit. I thought they did a great job of run blocking. Obviously, if you control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to control the game.”
WB quarterback Trey Clemmer continued to deliver in the clutch, threading a 29-yard completion on fourth down set up William Blount’s second touchdown. He added a pair of touchdown runs.
William Blount travels to Elizabethton in Week 7 for another game out of region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.