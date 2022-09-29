COOKEVILLE — For one drive, Alcoa appeared mortal.
Cookeville opened the Thursday matchup between the two programs with a 80-yard scoring drive. Alcoa allowed two large gains, and the Cavaliers needed four plays to reach the end zone. A 58-yard strike set up Cookeville’s Mace Thomsen’s 28-yard touchdown pass, and just over two minutes in, Alcoa was trailing.
The Tornado defense clamped down after that opening drive, holding Cookeville to a three-and-out on its next possession. It was a sign of what was to come, as Alcoa’s defense held Cookeville scoreless for the remaining three quarters in a 35-7 win at Eddie Watson Stadium.
“They came out, hit a couple of passes and jumped out, but we responded,” Alcoa head coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “That’s what you want. They’re a solid team.”
Alcoa (6-0) was a relentless force on defense over the game’s final 46 minutes. After Cookeville's (2-5) opening touchdown, the Tornadoes forced four punts on the Cavaliers’ final five drives of the first half. Their only possession in that stretch that did not result with a punt was cut short by the end of the second quarter. On those five drives, Cookeville totaled minus-14 yards of offense — all of which came on the ground.
Alcoa’s front seven smothered Cookeville every time it tried to run the football. It was not until the fourth quarter when Alcoa’s starters had long been out of the game that the Cavaliers crossed into the positive yardage mark for a half. They still finished the night having lost 13 yards on the ground.
“We’ve played really good run defense all year long,” Nix said. “I’m really happy with how we’re progressing there. Teams that win in the playoffs are teams that can consistently stop the run.”
Alcoa gave Cookeville no choice but to throw the football, and Thomsen faced a constant swarm of white jerseys surrounding him in the pocket.
The Tornadoes racked up 10 sacks in the victory. Alcoa’s Aaron Davis sacked Thomsen on the opening play of the game — though Cookeville still scored that drive — and backup defensive lineman Bryce Hayes brought Thomsen down on the final play of the night.
The constant pressure had a marked impact on Cookeville’s production in the air. Thomsen finished the night 15-of-21 for 153 yards and an interception.
“The key to any good pass coverage is pressure,” Nix said. “You can design the greatest coverage in the world, but if the quarterback can sit back there and be confident in the pocket, it gets hard. I think we’ve pressured well all year long. I think we’re developing some really good pass rushers.
“Eli Cannon is developing into an elite pass rusher. Joe McCord has been a really good pass rusher for us. Our inside linebackers Brayden Cornett and Aaron Davis really do a lot of good things about communicating to get pressure. I think that was a good performance by them, for sure.”
Alcoa’s defense doing the majority of the grunt work made up for a run-of-the-mill night for its offense, at least by its own standards. Senior quarterback Zach Lunsford threw three touchdowns and guided the Tornadoes to five scoring drives in six possessions, including three straight to open the game. Lunsford did throw a pick in the second quarter, but it didn’t matter. His defense bailed him out with another stop.
“That’s what you always hope for,” Nix said. “Your quarterback can have an off night — maybe it’s bad weather. But you should always be sound on defense.”
