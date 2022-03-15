Peer pressure isn’t a bad thing for the Maryville College baseball team. In fact, it’s a good thing.
The past few days, as individuals, the Scots built off of what their teammates were doing, whether it was piling on runs or holding opposing batters at bay. That teamwork and will to perform for each other led to two home wins in two days for Maryville College over SUNY Oneonta, the latest of which came Tuesday in a 14-0 decision.
“We talked about yesterday, hitting’s contagious,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton told The Daily Times. “Once you start seeing confidence, it rolls onto the next guy, and we saw that on the mound this week, too, these last two days. These guys have a lot of confidence in their stuff and they should because we prepare that way, then we just go out and play when it comes to game day.”
The confidence showed both days, as the Scots (9-4) downed the Red Dragons (3-5), 17-4, on Monday before putting forth an equally impressive showing the next day.
Sophomore designated hitter Zac Graham batted in Maryville’s first two runs, but his premier moment came when he smashed a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the second inning, extending the Scots’ lead to 6-0.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” Graham said. “I work days and nights on my hitting, like 24/7, even when I’m back home. That’s all I work on is hitting.”
Graham finished with five RBIs, five hits and three runs in six at-bats.
“(Graham) is seeing the ball well right now,” Helton said. “He does have some power that he can hit for power, but he also can hit for average. It’s not all-or-nothing with him. That’s the biggest reason we have him in the four-hole because he’s going to be in RBI opportunities but he also puts the ball the ball in play and makes adjustments if he gets deep in the count.
“Having that thump and having some power in the lineup definitely helps.”
Sophomore infielder Jimmy Meredith followed Graham with three RBIs, and Nelson Smith, Christian Carlton, Zach Fritts and Matthew Petzelt also each brought home a run. Petzelt gave Maryville its final run of the afternoon, drawing a bases-loaded walk to score Meredith in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Freshman pitcher Austin Suttle (2-2) started for Maryville and threw five shutout innings, striking out four batters and allowing just two hits and one walk. Jerry Swanson, Garrett Gleason and Jose Rodriguez also saw time on the mound for the Scots.
“That was big for (Suttle) because he’s had some back-and-forth games in the last couple starts,” Helton said. “Showed a lot of maturity today being able to bounce back after a tough start at Emory. A young guy, they don’t always come back and compete like he did today.
“He was in the zone and that’s what we’ve been working on with him is if the other teams aren’t hitting him, they’re beating him because he’s beating himself by allowing free bases.”
Maryville’s win count is now more than double its loss tally. Though it’s still early in the season, that’s a positive sign for a team that kept it simple to go 2-0 against SUNY Oneonta.
“It was just teamwork,” Graham said. “We’ve all got each other’s back. We just worked together as a team these last two days and we did all our jobs.”
Maryville will face Transylvania at 7 p.m. today in Richmond, Kentucky, before opening USA South play in a three-game series, the first of which will be played Friday, at Brevard.
“They’re just believing in themselves, but believing in each other. That’s the biggest thing,” Helton said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about is just having each other’s back. If one guy doesn’t get the job done, the next guy will.”
“I’m just proud of them because they’re working as a group. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “It’s not a talent thing with this group. The talent’s definitely there. When they start trusting each other and playing for each other like they are now, then you never know where we can go. The outcome will come after that.”
